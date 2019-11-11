Gaani Festival held in Nikki, Benin

A man performs horse show during the Gaani Festival in Nikki, Benin, Nov. 9, 2019. The two-day festival features traditional tribal dances and equestrian shows. It is the most important festival of the Bariba people of Benin and is designed to celebrate victory and joy. (Photo by Seraphin Zounyekpe/Xinhua)

People perform horse show during the Gaani Festival in Nikki, Benin, Nov. 9, 2019. The two-day festival features traditional tribal dances and equestrian shows. It is the most important festival of the Bariba people of Benin and is designed to celebrate victory and joy. (Photo by Seraphin Zounyekpe/Xinhua)

Local women in traditional costumes are seen during the Gaani Festival in Nikki, Benin, Nov. 9, 2019. The two-day festival features traditional tribal dances and equestrian shows. It is the most important festival of the Bariba people of Benin and is designed to celebrate victory and joy. (Photo by Seraphin Zounyekpe/Xinhua)

Local people dance during the Gaani Festival in Nikki, Benin, Nov. 9, 2019. The two-day festival features traditional tribal dances and equestrian shows. It is the most important festival of the Bariba people of Benin and is designed to celebrate victory and joy. (Photo by Seraphin Zounyekpe/Xinhua)

A man performs horse show during the Gaani Festival in Nikki, Benin, Nov. 9, 2019. The two-day festival features traditional tribal dances and equestrian shows. It is the most important festival of the Bariba people of Benin and is designed to celebrate victory and joy. (Photo by Seraphin Zounyekpe/Xinhua)

A man performs horse show during the Gaani Festival in Nikki, Benin, Nov. 9, 2019. The two-day festival features traditional tribal dances and equestrian shows. It is the most important festival of the Bariba people of Benin and is designed to celebrate victory and joy. (Photo by Seraphin Zounyekpe/Xinhua)