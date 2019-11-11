Kong claims national yachting tour

Photo: Courtesy of organizers

RELATED ARTICLES: National youth sailing league culminates

Kong Delong of Heilongjiang won the 2019 national grassroots yachting tour championship, followed by Leng Xubo of Qingdao and Ma Yunlong of Hainan, as the tour culminated its 2019 season on Sunday in Dongfang in South China's Hainan Province.Zhu Jianglin of team Hainan won the women's competition, while her club mates Guo Danping and Zhao Xiaoxia of team Daqing rounded up the podium.The popularity of yachting has been growing in recent years, as China bids to become a yachting powerhouse, with the Chinese Yachting Association investing big in grassroots-level events to cultivate the sport.Dongfang is located on the western coast of the Hainan island, facing Vietnam across the sea.