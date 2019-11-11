Chinese, Greek presidents pledge joint efforts for community with shared future for mankind

Photo: IC

Chinese President Xi Jinping and his Greek counterpart, Prokopis Pavlopoulos, agreed on Monday to contribute the wisdom of ancient Eastern and Western civilizations to building a community with a shared future for mankind.To that end, the two presidents agreed during their meeting to consolidate political mutual trust, deepen practical cooperation and promote dialogue among civilizations.Xi arrived in the Greek capital of Athens Sunday for a three-day state visit to the European country.