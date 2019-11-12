RELATED ARTICLES: Horoscope

Trying something new is highly likely to lead to an interesting and exciting experience that will help wash your stress away. A unique change to the way you handle your money will make a positive difference in your bank account. Your lucky numbers: 2, 5, 8, 11, 18.Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)The stars will shine down on you today when it comes to money matters. This doesn't mean, however, that you are completely free to take unreasonable risks. Make sure you carry out proper research before committing to anything. ✭✭✭✭Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)While guilt can be a powerful motivator, it isn't a healthy one. It will not be worth it in the end if you resort to emotional manipulation to get your way. There are far better ways to reach your goals. ✭✭✭Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)Although the challenges before you today may seem insurmountable, you will be able to see things through to the end so long as you don't give up. It may mean having to work a little late tonight though. ✭✭✭Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)Small mistakes at work will end up leading to big problems if you let them build up. Make sure you go that extra mile to clear up any issues as soon as they occur. Red will be your lucky color. ✭✭✭Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)It would be wise to approach new partnerships with an open mind today. Although someone may do things differently than you would like, that does not mean they are wrong. ✭✭✭Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)Take a few steps back to examine a situation from all angles and you are sure to find the exact solution you need. Make sure you express gratitude to people who offer you their help and support. ✭✭✭Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)A visit with relatives will offer some insight into your family background. You may be surprised about what you find out about yourself and those you love. When dealing with others, make sure you learn from past mistakes. ✭✭✭Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20)Your heavy heart is holding you back. You will only be able to move in the future by walking out from under the shadows of the past. Lady Luck will take a special interest in you so long as you continue furthering your education by taking classes. ✭✭✭Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22)A new, possibly very lucrative project will be very enticing, but do not get involved in something you cannot finish. Head out for some fun tonight. The more friends you get involved in your activities, the more fun you will have! ✭✭✭Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)A failure to reach a particular goal may have left you feeling frustrated. Take some time out to rethink your objectives. The problem may be that you have set unrealistic goals for yourself. ✭✭✭Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)Broaden your horizons and you will open up a window of opportunity through which good fortune will come your way. ✭✭✭Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)The alignment of the stars is favorable for financial transactions. Impulsive decisions will end up having a negative impact on your reputation, so make sure you think before you act today. ✭✭✭