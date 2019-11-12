That Luang Festival celebrated in Vientiane, Laos

People attend the almsgiving activity around the That Luang Stupa in Vientiane, capital of Laos, Nov. 11, 2019. Considered as the most important religious festival in Laos, the That Luang Festival, which falls from Nov. 5 to Nov. 11 this year, concluded on Monday with a mass almsgiving activity held in and around the That Luang Stupa in Vientiane. (Photo by Kaikeo Saiyasane/Xinhua)

