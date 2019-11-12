Beijing Chengxuan to hold autumn auction in mid-November

Painting West Lake by Lin Fengmian Photo: Courtesy of Chengxuan Auction

The Beijing Chengxuan Auction House will hold its annual autumn auction in mid-November. The auction will feature four sections, including Chinese paintings and calligraphy works, contemporary and modern artworks, and porcelains.According to the auction house, the Chinese painting and calligraphy section boasts 500 items from master Chinese painters such as Fu Baoshi, Huang Binhong, Zhang Daqian, Li Keran and Shi Lu. Among them are Fu's landscape painting Shumiaobaichongquan, which features mountains and springs and painting Tibetan Girl from Shi Lu, which was created in 1973. Three paintings from Zhang Daqian will also go under the hammer including his 1965 work Heavy Rain Comes and 1969's Lotus World.In terms of modern and contemporary art, three pieces from Lin Fengmian offer a chance to examine his art career, including a portrait of his wife and of the renowned West Lake in Hangzhou, capital of East China's Zhejiang Province.