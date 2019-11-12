US zoo launches weeklong farewell for China-bound giant panda Bei Bei

Giant panda Bei Bei roam in his pen as he goes on public exhibit for the first time at the National Zoo, in Washington, on January 16, 2016. Photo: IC

Panda fans in the US bid farewell to a panda born in a Washington DC zoo that will return to China.Bei Bei, a male panda, who turned four in August, will depart for China on November 19 from the Smithsonian's National Zoo in the US, where he was born in 2015, the Xinhua News Agency reported Tuesday.The zoo launched a week-long farewell event on Monday. Many visitors came to the National Zoo's panda habitat to say goodbye to Bei Bei. Some took photos with him, and wrote blessings on postcards for him, watching him play and eat bamboo.As part of the zoo's cooperative breeding agreement with the China Wildlife Conservation Association, all cubs born at the zoo must move back to China when they are four years old.Chinese netizens expressed their anticipations to welcome Bei Bei home.They said on China's Sina Weibo that delicious food has been well prepared at home for Bei Bei."It's time to have a taste of home. We are waiting for you all the time and miss you so much, Bei Bei," a Weibo user said."Quickly come back home and play together with your brother and sister," wrote another Weibo user.According to the Washington Times, Steve Monfort, director of the zoo's conservation program, said in a press release that "Bei Bei is part of our family. Our team has cared for him, learned from him and, along with millions, loved watching him grow."In addition to Bei Bei, the giant panda habitat at the national zoo is also home to his father, Tian Tian, and his mother, Mei Xiang, who started living in the US in 2000.Bei Bei's brother, Tai Shan, and sister, Bao Bao, were born in 2005 and 2013 respectively, and returned to China in 2010 and 2017.Global Times