Chinese president arrives in Brazil for BRICS summit

Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/11/13 7:08:57
Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in Brazil Tuesday for the upcoming 11th BRICS summit.

The summit of BRICS, an emerging-market bloc that groups Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, will be held in the capital of Brazil from Wednesday to Thursday.

Before traveling to Brazil, Xi paid a state visit to Greece.

