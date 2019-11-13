HOME >>
CHINA
Chinese president arrives in Brazil for BRICS summit
Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/11/13 7:08:57
Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in Brazil Tuesday for the upcoming 11th BRICS summit.
The summit of BRICS, an emerging-market bloc that groups Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, will be held in the capital of Brazil from Wednesday to Thursday.
Before traveling to Brazil, Xi paid a state visit to Greece.
RELATED ARTICLES:
Xi leaves for state visit to Greece, BRICS summit in Brazil
Xi's trip to Greece, Brazil to advance bilateral ties, BRICS cooperation
BRICS set up new institutional branch to strengthen cooperation on ICT
BRICS should lead reform of the global governance system
Xi urges BRICS to strengthen strategic partnership, improve global governance
Posted in:
DIPLOMACY
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.
blog comments powered by
Disqus