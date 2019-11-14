RELATED ARTICLES: Horoscope

There is no way you can understand others if you cut yourself off from them. Keep the lines of communication open will help clear up any misunderstandings you have with others. Your lucky numbers: 2, 4, 6, 12, 17.Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)Love is on the rise today. If you have a partner already or are searching for one, showing affection and being flirtatious will only work in your favor. A major investment opportunity will be worth your attention. ✭✭✭Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)Lady Luck will not look down on you kindly today. It will not be wise to take risks or experiment with the unfamiliar, so make sure that you do not veer off course from your daily routine. Green will your lucky color. ✭✭✭Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)A rough night may have left you feeling tired and unable to concentrate today. It would be best if you avoid making any important decisions until you've caught up on your rest. If you can, head straight home after work. ✭✭Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)The day today should be about personal growth and productivity. You will be able to encourage good communication in your relationship by being understanding and forgiving. ✭✭✭Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)Make sure you take care of tasks as early as you can today as you are highly likely to encounter some unexpected challenges that will eat up a considerable amount of your time later in the day. ✭✭✭Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)Some mistakes will cause frustration to break out. Do not waste time pointing fingers. Instead, focus on finding solutions and worry about discussing where things went wrong at a later date. ✭✭✭Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)If someone lets you down, try not to lose your temper. Everyone makes mistakes sometimes. The best thing to do will be to forgive and forget. Let your intuition guide you when it comes to furthering your career. ✭✭✭Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20)You are stronger than you give yourself credit for. You have what it takes to keep others from pushing you around, you just have to dig deep. Others will take notice of your hard work and dedication. ✭✭✭✭Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22)Your unique personality sets you apart from others. Take advantage of this to market yourself and your abilities. Romance will be a high point of your day if you do something nice for the one you love. ✭✭✭Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)Things are not looking so hot when it comes to your business fortunes. Do everything you can to delay finalizing any deals for the immediate future. Purple will be your lucky color. ✭✭✭Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)Team cohesion will collapse if someone doesn't pull their own weight. Putting in extra time and effort will inspire others to do the same. Financial matters will require your personal attention. It might be a good idea to review your budget. ✭✭✭Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)No matter what task you are given today, make it your own by doing the best job possible. Pursue various avenues until you find a way to increase your knowledge that works for you. ✭✭✭