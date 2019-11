Chinese President Xi Jinping speaks at the closing ceremony of the BRICS business forum in Brasilia, Brazil, Nov. 13, 2019. (Xinhua/Xie Huanchi)

RELATED ARTICLES: Chinese president arrives in Brazil for BRICS summit

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday called on the business circles to actively participate in and promote BRICS economic cooperation so as to make tangible contributions to economic growth and job creation.Xi made the remarks when addressing the BRICS business forum in the Brazilian capital.