Liaison office of China's central gov't in Hong Kong severely condemns rioters’ attacks that caused death of civilian

Rioters set fire on a road in Hung Hom in south China's Hong Kong, Nov. 11, 2019. Photo:Xinhua

A principal official with the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) on Friday conveyed deep condolences to an innocent civilian who died of critical injury after being hit by rioters and expressed severe condemnation against extreme radicals' insane attacks.On Wednesday afternoon, outside Landmark North, a group of black-clad mobsters launched rabid assaults on residents who were clearing the roadblocks, when a 70-year-old worker with the Food and Environmental Hygiene Department was hit in the head by a hard object hurled by the rioters. The worker was immediately knocked down onto the ground and sustained severe head injury. He later died in hospital on late Thursday.Such anti-human atrocity of indiscriminate killing is inhuman and intolerable, the official said in a statement, adding that the liaison office conveyed deep condolences over the death of the worker, offered sympathy to his family and expressed grave indignation and strong condemnation against such frenzy violence. "The liaison office firmly supports the HKSAR government and Hong Kong police in severely punishing the perpetrators according to law to demonstrate the rule of law and justice," said the statement.The official pointed out that as violence in Hong Kong has escalated recently, rioters have resorted to inhumane use of terror in disregard of people's lives, which seriously threatened life and property safety of Hong Kong residents and made everyone in Hong Kong feel insecure. The entire Hong Kong is now shrouded in "black terror."The bloody facts have shown that the chaos in Hong Kong cannot be allowed any longer, otherwise each and every resident would be put under severe threat. All Hong Kong people must resolutely draw a line with violence and jointly safeguard the rule of law and maintain social stability, said the official.The official noted that more and more residents have stood out to spontaneously clear the barricades, protect seniors and children who were crossing roads, as well as encourage the police officers on patrol. What they do is a reflection of the aspirations of Hong Kong people longing to end fear and restore peace.The liaison office paid tribute to these ordinary people and hoped more people who love Hong Kong can come out and say no to violence with their concrete actions and show strong positive energy in resuming social order, he said.