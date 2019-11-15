Xi's article on study of Marxist theories to be published

Photo:Xinhua

An article by President Xi Jinping on the study of Marxist theories will be published Saturday in the 22nd issue of the Qiushi Journal this year.The article is a transcript of a speech by Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, at the fifth group study session of the Political Bureau of the 19th CPC Central Committee.The speech was about "The Communist Manifesto" and its profound significance, according to a statement given to Xinhua.It is a must for a Communist Party member to study the essential theories of Marxism, the article stressed, noting that the purpose of reviewing "The Communist Manifesto" is to understand and grasp the power of the truth of Marxism and write a new chapter of socialism with Chinese characteristics in the new era.In the article, Xi called for efforts to develop a profound understanding of the major theoretical contributions of "The Communist Manifesto" and its influence on the world's socialist movements, as well as uphold its principles and spirit.The CPC is a loyal inheritor of the spirit of "The Communist Manifesto," the article read.