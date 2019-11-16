Russian stealth submarine takes part in Black Sea drills

A Russian submarine and a warship are seen during the county's annual Navy Day parade in Kronstadt in St. Petersburg, Russia, July 28, 2019. (Xinhua/Lin Jian)

The project 636.3 diesel-electric Novorossiysk submarine has taken off for drills in the Black Sea, TASS news agency reported Friday.The Black Sea Fleet submarines of project 636.3 are considered to be the world's most quiet and elusive vessels, which cannot be detected even by ultra-modern anti-submarine equipment, according to the Russian Defense Ministry.The submarines develop a speed of up to 20 knots, a sea endurance of 45 days, and can dive to a depth of about 300 meters. They carry Kalibr cruise missiles and 533-mm torpedoes, and are furnished with modern radar and communications systems and sonars.The submarine has a crew of 52 men and displaces about 4,000 tons.The Novorossiysk submarine was commissioned in 2014, and underwent its first major repairs in July this year. It took part in a naval parade on July 28, said the ministry.