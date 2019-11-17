Western media report on Xinjiang lacks morality

People dance outside the Xinjiang International Grand Bazaar in Urumqi, Northwest China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, May 22, 2019. Photo: Xinhua

The New York Times on Saturday disclosed more than 400 pages of "leaked files" from Northwest China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region and maliciously attacked China's governance in Xinjiang. Western public opinion used their value system to criticize the vocational education and training centers in Xinjiang. Some Western elites are eager to see Xinjiang engulfed in extreme violence and chaos, but they hate it when the situation in Xinjiang has fundamentally improved.The dispute over Xinjiang is a clash between not only two value systems, but also two interest systems. All Chinese people, including people of all ethnic groups in Xinjiang, hope for peace and prosperity in the region. Measures that help reach this goal are in line with morality and justice. The vocational education and training centers have actualized the goal with the minimum social cost.Terrorism in Xinjiang has gradually been eliminated since these centers were set up. No more ordinary people are killed by rioters. The lives of those that already committed crimes as well as potential rioters have been saved. Many have returned to their normal lives through de-extremism education.It is understandable that gaps exist between the Western value system and the situation in Xinjiang. But the terrible thing is the malevolence some Western elites have toward Xinjiang. Do they really care about innocent lives lost to terrorism? Did they feel excited about the repeated terrorist attacks in Xinjiang several years ago, especially the incidents that dragged down the entire China?They should examine their consciences: Would they prefer to see Xinjiang continue to be chaotic, rather than the region regaining peace and prosperity?Xinjiang has undergone tremendous changes in recent years. Peace, economic development and prosperous tourism have been regained. Residents of Xinjiang who have long been on tenterhooks and afraid to go out at night are no longer concerned about terrorist attacks. Such changes are significant to ordinary people in Xinjiang.How many people in the world will oppose such changes in their own cities and prefer to live in a so-called democratic and free society where extremism prevails and terrorism is rampant?Some areas which were sensitive in the past in southern Xinjiang are bordered by Pakistan and Afghanistan. But thank to some decisive measures taken in Xinjiang, the region has moved completely away from the chaos of neighboring countries. Moreover, Xinjiang has not become another Republic of Chechnya.Practice is the sole criterion for testing truth. The fact that Xinjiang is getting better speaks louder than all the West's preaching. Criticism from Western public opinion cannot overwhelm governance in Xinjiang. Today's governance in Xinjiang is correct, and has brought tangible benefits to local people. In the name of justice, the West has attacked the training centers which have made significant contributions to reversing the situation in Xinjiang. It can only prove their dogmatism and hypocrisy.More than 50 countries have expressed their support for governance in Xinjiang, which from another perspective demonstrates how narrow-minded and self-righteous the West is.Xinjiang should keep following the current successful governance model, further stabilize the situation, continuously release positive energy in society, and promote peace, stability and economic prosperity. History will evaluate the governance in Xinjiang, and the standard will never be determined by Western public opinion. It will only depend on what the people of all ethnic groups in Xinjiang have gained, and whether their lives have become better.