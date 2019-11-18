South China's Guangzhou conducts counter-terrorism drills

Photo: Weibo account of Guangzhou Public Security

Police personnel in Guangzhou, South China's Guangdong Province, conducted counter-terrorism drills on Sunday with nearly 1,000 participants and simulated terrorist threat scenarios to enhance police ability to fight against terrorism amid rapid technology development.Xie Xiaodan, head of the Guangzhou counter-terrorism work group said Sunday the city should be aware of danger amid safe environments, accelerate the application of high and new technology in the field of counter-terrorism and emergency response, improve practical training, and ensure counter-terrorism forces to build the world's safest megacity.The drills included 11 counter-terrorism units and participants from Sinopec Guangzhou Company, Sinopec Huangpu oil depot, and Southern Power Grid, according to information released on the Guangzhou Public Security Bureau website.Police said they practiced five emergency situations in the drill using the latest technology, tactics, and security devices for the first time.New drills were conducted on cyber and drone attack countermeasures along with hostage and dangerous goods vehicle rescue operations aimed at increasing capabilities to handle terrorist situations involving high-violence and high-technology.