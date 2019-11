Carrie Lam Photo: screengrab of CGTN

Chief Executive of China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, Carrie Lam, emphasized that peacefully solving the unrest is the priority. The remarks were made on Tuesday at a press conference in Hong Kong.On Sunday night, the Hong Kong Polytechnic University area was in chaos and protesters set the nearby Hung Hom flyover ablaze. Protesters threw petrol bombs at an armored police vehicle while police tried to disperse crowds.