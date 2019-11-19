HK's new police head vows to end violence, restore order

Commissioner of Police of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Tang Ping-keung helds a press conference on Tuesday morning. Photo: Hong Kong-based online news portal HK01

China's State Council on Tuesday appointed Tang Ping-keung as Commissioner of Police of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), replacing Lo Wai-chung.The decision was made in accordance with the HKSAR Basic Law, and based on the nomination and suggestion of HKSAR Chief Executive Carrie Lam, Xinhua reported on Tuesday.At Tuesday's press conference held at Hong Kong Police Headquarters in Wan Chai, Tang, who is a 30-year veteran of the force, said it is an honor to be appointed commissioner, but he is saddened by the unrest over the past five months caused by rioters who have set fire, barricaded roads and assaulted Hong Kong residents, visitors and police.Hong Kong media reported that Tang is considered more "hawkish" than his predecessor, suggesting he might take tougher measures to quell the unrest and help restore order.Tang said he will take up his new responsibilities in the coming days and will continue to protect all police officers, crack down on rioters' violent crimes and restore social order as soon as possible.Vowing more support for police, Tang said that while some offenders have been dissatisfied with police operations, most Hong Kong residents stand by their police force.Tang also claimed that there are many fake news and false charges against the police on the internet, police will clarify rumors through different channels including press conferences, on social media, and communicating with all walks of life to minimize misunderstandings, the Hong Kong media reported.Lam said Tang has served as a Hong Kong police officer for more than 30 years and has extensive experience in criminal investigations, international liaison and operational command, China Central Television reported her as saying on Tuesday.Tang joined the police force in 1987, and promoted to Deputy Commissioner of Police of HKSAR in November 2018. He has received many awards including the Police Distinguished Service Medals (PDSM), the force's top award in 2018, reported Hong Kong media.