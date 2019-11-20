UK's two leaders go head-to-head in televised election battle debate

In this handout image provided by ITV, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson (L) and British Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn shake hands during their election head-to-head debate live on ITV in Salford, Britain, Nov. 19, 2019. Boris Johnson and Jeremy Corbyn faced a national audience on Tuesday night in the first ever televised head-to-head clash between the country's two top political leaders just weeks before the Dec. 12 general election. (Jonathan Hordle/ITV/Handout via Xinhua)

