Ex-UK consulate employee’s legal rights protected in custody: Chinese FM

RELATED ARTICLES: China summons US embassy official to protest against HK bill

Chinese Foreign Ministry on Wednesday stressed that the Chinese public security department guaranteed former British Consulate General employee Simon Cheng Man-kit's legal rights during his administrative detention in August and he has confessed his guilt, after media reports alleged Cheng was tortured by police.Geng Shuang, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson made the remarks at Wednesday's routine press conference.Cheng, 28, a former employee of the British Consulate General in Hong Kong, was given 15 days' administrative detention by Shenzhen police for violating China's regulations on public security management. Police in Luohu district said Cheng was detained for 15 days for soliciting prostitutes.However, in a statement on Wednesday on his Facebook account Cheng denied the accusations, saying that they were obtained through an illegal process, including using torture, threats and coercion.Western media outlets including the BBC, the New York Times and the Wall Street Journal carried lengthy stories on this, reporting that British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has summoned the Chinese ambassador to UK to express "outrage." The British Foreign Secretary called "the brutal and disgraceful treatment of Simon in violation of China's international obligations."In response, Geng said that he currently had no information about the summoning of the Chinese ambassador, but that the Chinese ambassador will by no means accept the Britain's so-called concerns on the case."Instead, the Chinese ambassador to the UK will make representations to the UK side to express our firm opposition to the UK for its recent wrong remarks and actions on Hong Kong affairs," Geng said.He said that China urges the UK not to interfere in Hong Kong affairs and China's internal affairs, as this would only undermine the interests of the UK.