Qingdao, Haikou examples of ‘sailing-driven cities’

Photo: Courtesy of the Chinese Yachting Association

Qingdao in East China's Shandong Province and Haikou in South China's Hainan Province are leading examples of Chinese cities that are helping to develop sailing in the country, officials from the Chinese Yachting Association said.Qingdao, which hosted sailing competitions during the 2008 Beijing Olympics, now regularly hosts both professional grass-roots sailing races."The popularity of sailing in the city has also brought more than 30 companies in Qingdao," said Zang Aimin, a senior official with the Qingdao sailing promotional association. "It definitely benefits the economy of the city."Haikou, located in the northern part of Hainan island, is raising its reputation as an important sailing venue by introducing several policies to boost the popularity of sailing. A national sailing training center was established in Haikou last year.Haikou also plays host to the national sailing forum every year. Liu Weidong, Secretary-General of the Chinese Yachting Association, said Haikou has become a platform to discuss how to steer the development of the sport across the country.Kim Andersen, head of World Sailing, said Chinese cities could learn from the experience of Qingdao and Haikou, and make sailing more accessible to citizens."Sailing events are easy to be held at city downtowns like Qingdao and Haikou. In this way we can change the mindset of the public and inspire millions to participate in the sport," Anderson said.