Huawei generates jobs, tax revenue for Japan: report

Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei created 46,400 jobs in Japan in 2018, the Xinhua News Agency reported on Thursday, citing a report.The jobs were created directly and indirectly, and the telecommunications giant also generated tax revenue of up to 208 billion yen ($1.91 billion), the report said.Contributions by the company to Japan's GDP increased to 766 billion yen, six times its 2014 level.Liang Hua, chairman of Huawei, said that Japan is a key market for the company.In the first nine months of this year, Huawei procured 780 billion yen-worth of components and materials, exceeding 2018's 720 billion yen.