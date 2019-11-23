Convention of Germany's Christian Democratic Union (CDU) party held in Leipzig

President-elect of European Commission Ursula von der Leyen delivers a speech during the convention of Germany's Christian Democratic Union (CDU) party in Leipzig, Germany, Nov. 22, 2019. (Xinhua/Shan Yuqi)


 

German Chancellor Angela Merkel delivers a speech during the convention of Germany's Christian Democratic Union (CDU) party in Leipzig, Germany, Nov. 22, 2019. (Xinhua/Shan Yuqi)


 

Photo shows the scene of the convention of Germany's Christian Democratic Union (CDU) party in Leipzig, Germany, Nov. 22, 2019. (Xinhua/Shan Yuqi)


 

Germany's Defense Minister and Christian Democratic Union (CDU) party leader Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer delivers a speech during the party's convention in Leipzig, Germany, Nov. 22, 2019. (Xinhua/Shan Yuqi)



