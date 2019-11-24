Shanghai police say ‘Chinese spy’ defected to Australia a mere ex-con

Photo: Screenshot of SBSNews

Shanghai police said the self-confessed "Chinese spy" Wang Liqiang who has applied for asylum in Australia is in fact an ex-con, who was sentenced to 15 months in prison on fraud charges in 2016.Shanghai police said on Sina Weibo on late Saturday that the "Chinese spy," Wang Liqiang, is wanted in for questioning in a fraud case involving 4.6 million yuan ($653,000). He was previously sentenced to 15 months in prison in 2016 for fraud.Wang left for Hong Kong on April 10, the police said, noting that his Chinese passport and Hong Kong permanent resident identity documents were forged.Wang is said to be 26 years old from Nanping, East China's Fujian Province.Police said they are still working on the case.The announcement came after The Sydney Morning Herald reported that Wang defected to Australia. The newspaper said Wang was ordered to "shift his attention from a covert operation to undermine Hong Kong's democracy movement and focus instead on meddling in Taiwan's 2020 elections."Wang told the newspaper he holds a Chinese passport (No. EA6120226), a Hong Kong permanent resident identity card (No. EA6120226) and a South Korean passport (No. M35772699) which he said he used to conduct his alleged espionage.Global Times