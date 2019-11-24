Renowned Chinese symphony orchestra to make US debut at Carnegie Hall

The Suzhou Symphony Orchestra performs in East China's Jiangsu Province. Photo: IC

The Symphony Orchestra of the Central Conservatory of Music (CCOM) of Beijing will make its US debut on December 13 at New York City's Carnegie Hall with a feast of modern Chinese music by master composers and performers.The concert will present works composed by eight of China's most distinguished living composers, including Sleeve Dagger and Warriors, Pipa Concerto by Chen Danbu, Listen to the Sounds of Nature by Jia Guoping and Black Light by Chang Ping.Internationally acclaimed musicians, including bamboo flute players Fan Linfeng and Dai Ya and pipa player Zhang Qiang, will perform as soloists at the concert.Yu Feng, director of the orchestra who also serves as president of the CCOM, will conduct the concert in his Carnegie Hall debut.Yu, who has given master classes at leading conservatories across the world, has collaborated with many orchestras at home and abroad, including the Deutsches Symphonie-Orchester Berlin, Gulbenkian Orchestra in Portugal.Established in 2016, the CCOM Symphony Orchestra is composed of outstanding professional musicians from China and abroad with exquisite playing skills who share a passion for performing classic works of diverse origins. It has performed more than 100 concerts for music lovers worldwide.The concert is presented by MidAmerica Productions (MAP), an independent producer of choral concerts at Carnegie Hall which will kick off MAP's 37th annual concert season.Peter Tiboris, MAP's general director and music director, conducted the CCOM Symphony Orchestra on a visit to China earlier this year. He said, "The Central Conservatory is the best of its kind in China, and compares favorably with its counterparts around the world.""Furthermore, the composers represent the best of the best in China; this is some of the most interesting music being written today. Each work on the program will offer a unique perspective on how the modern symphony orchestra can express a Chinese sensibility."