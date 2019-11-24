Puzzle

1 Each7 Car wash cloth10 Gunk on Santa's suit14 Send for15 Woman in 9-Down16 You can stick with it17 Under control18 Bewildered20 Unflappable21 Animal that builds a fancy structure to attract a mate22 Cuisine known for baba ghanouj24 For example25 Watson's tech company28 "They're after us!"29 Cacophonies31 One may roost in a hollow tree34 Is derisive38 Wipe out, in surfer lingo39 Science class session41 Selassie in Ethiopian history42 Cannon fodder at a sports game44 Plane's flight recorder46 Trail mix48 ___ Dhabi49 One has a cover but isn't an open book50 Detective's exclamation53 "Count me in!"56 Fuzzy buzzer58 "The Washington Post" composer62 Taco option similar to shawarma63 App for travel accommodations, or a hint to 21-, 31-, 44- and 56-Across64 It leaves a slimy trail65 Quaker morsel66 Open, as a letter67 Moves like a rabbit68 Grp. that often meets on a school night69 Author Eliot or Sand1 Words that might worry a buyer2 Kick a football3 Lead-in to a texter's viewpoint4 Online message5 They pretend to share your view on an issue6 Circle's lack7 Scouting mission, briefly8 Professed9 "In the beginning ..." book10 Movie ticket remnant11 Camel's rest stop12 Diva's performance13 Build-A-Bear bear19 Child's expertise?21 Commonplace23 Fella25 "Yeah, right!"26 Some are designed for nursing27 Closet pest30 Take a nice, long bath32 Kristen of "Ghostbusters"33 Bar bill35 Little white lies36 Close after just a few shows, maybe37 Alluring40 Mower part, or mower target43 Star ornament's spot45 Blood-typing letters47 JFK's craft in WWII50 Embarrass51 Greeting in Reading52 Energize54 Company with "counting sheep" ads55 Human trunk57 Diaper carriers59 Lyft competitor60 Unexpected wrinkle61 Up to the job63 8 in a date, for short

Puzzle