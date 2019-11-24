Crossword

Puzzle



 ACROSS

  1 Each

  7 Car wash cloth

 10 Gunk on Santa's suit

 14 Send for

 15 Woman in 9-Down

 16 You can stick with it

 17 Under control

 18 Bewildered

 20 Unflappable

 21 Animal that builds a fancy structure to attract a mate

 22 Cuisine known for baba ghanouj

 24 For example

 25 Watson's tech company

 28 "They're after us!"

 29 Cacophonies

 31 One may roost in a hollow tree

 34 Is derisive

 38 Wipe out, in surfer lingo

 39 Science class session

 41 Selassie in Ethiopian history

 42 Cannon fodder at a sports game

 44 Plane's flight recorder

 46 Trail mix

 48 ___ Dhabi

 49 One has a cover but isn't an open book

 50 Detective's exclamation

 53 "Count me in!"

 56 Fuzzy buzzer

 58 "The Washington Post" composer

 62 Taco option similar to shawarma

 63 App for travel accommodations, or a hint to 21-, 31-, 44- and 56-Across

 64 It leaves a slimy trail

 65 Quaker morsel

 66 Open, as a letter

 67 Moves like a rabbit

 68 Grp. that often meets on a school night

 69 Author Eliot or Sand

DOWN

  1 Words that might worry a buyer

  2 Kick a football

  3 Lead-in to a texter's viewpoint

  4 Online message

  5 They pretend to share your view on an issue

  6 Circle's lack

  7 Scouting mission, briefly

  8 Professed

  9 "In the beginning ..." book

 10 Movie ticket remnant

 11 Camel's rest stop

 12 Diva's performance

 13 Build-A-Bear bear

 19 Child's expertise?

 21 Commonplace

 23 Fella

 25 "Yeah, right!"

 26 Some are designed for nursing

 27 Closet pest

 30 Take a nice, long bath

 32 Kristen of "Ghostbusters"

 33 Bar bill

 35 Little white lies

 36 Close after just a few shows, maybe

 37 Alluring

 40 Mower part, or mower target

 43 Star ornament's spot

 45 Blood-typing letters

 47 JFK's craft in WWII

 50 Embarrass

 51 Greeting in Reading

 52 Energize

 54 Company with "counting sheep" ads

 55 Human trunk

 57 Diaper carriers

 59 Lyft competitor

 60 Unexpected wrinkle

 61 Up to the job

 63 8 in a date, for short

Puzzle



 

