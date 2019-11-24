Puzzle
ACROSS
1 Each
7 Car wash cloth
10 Gunk on Santa's suit
14 Send for
15 Woman in 9-Down
16 You can stick with it
17 Under control
18 Bewildered
20 Unflappable
21 Animal that builds a fancy structure to attract a mate
22 Cuisine known for baba ghanouj
24 For example
25 Watson's tech company
28 "They're after us!"
29 Cacophonies
31 One may roost in a hollow tree
34 Is derisive
38 Wipe out, in surfer lingo
39 Science class session
41 Selassie in Ethiopian history
42 Cannon fodder at a sports game
44 Plane's flight recorder
46 Trail mix
48 ___ Dhabi
49 One has a cover but isn't an open book
50 Detective's exclamation
53 "Count me in!"
56 Fuzzy buzzer
58 "The Washington Post" composer
62 Taco option similar to shawarma
63 App for travel accommodations, or a hint to 21-, 31-, 44- and 56-Across
64 It leaves a slimy trail
65 Quaker morsel
66 Open, as a letter
67 Moves like a rabbit
68 Grp. that often meets on a school night
69 Author Eliot or SandDOWN
1 Words that might worry a buyer
2 Kick a football
3 Lead-in to a texter's viewpoint
4 Online message
5 They pretend to share your view on an issue
6 Circle's lack
7 Scouting mission, briefly
8 Professed
9 "In the beginning ..." book
10 Movie ticket remnant
11 Camel's rest stop
12 Diva's performance
13 Build-A-Bear bear
19 Child's expertise?
21 Commonplace
23 Fella
25 "Yeah, right!"
26 Some are designed for nursing
27 Closet pest
30 Take a nice, long bath
32 Kristen of "Ghostbusters"
33 Bar bill
35 Little white lies
36 Close after just a few shows, maybe
37 Alluring
40 Mower part, or mower target
43 Star ornament's spot
45 Blood-typing letters
47 JFK's craft in WWII
50 Embarrass
51 Greeting in Reading
52 Energize
54 Company with "counting sheep" ads
55 Human trunk
57 Diaper carriers
59 Lyft competitor
60 Unexpected wrinkle
61 Up to the job
63 8 in a date, for short
