Yemeni displaced children get water on outskirts of Sanaa

Yemeni displaced children carry bottles of water on the outskirts of Sanaa, Yemen, on Nov. 23, 2019. Yemen was affected by every possible humanitarian problem, including displacement, attacks and destruction of infrastructure, Jens Laerke, spokesperson for the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, said on Nov. 15, noting that Yemen has the world's worst humanitarian crisis and nearly 80 percent of the population in the country need humanitarian assistance. (Photo by Mohammed Mohammed/Xinhua)

