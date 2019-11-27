RELATED ARTICLES: Horoscope

Horoscope

Horoscope

Happy birthday:Today will be the perfect day to begin turning your dreams into reality. Work hard to improve your skills and learn more about your chosen field. Some night classes can make you a force to be reckoned with. Your lucky numbers: 3, 4, 9, 11, 16.Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)The alignment of the stars favors taking a break from the norm. Go ahead and experiment with something you have never attempted before. You will never know what's entertaining or not unless you give it a try. ✭✭✭✭Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)Your boss and colleagues have been impressed by your efficiency and capabilities. You are on the right path. So long as you continue moving in this direction, your future is sure to be bright. Romance is in the air tonight. ✭✭✭✭Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)A recent string of successes has started to make you a bit lazy. The best way to stay on your toes is to constantly take on new challenges. Tread carefully when dealing with new people, someone may have an ulterior motive for getting to know you. ✭✭✭✭Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)While you have made your fair share of mistakes, do not be too hard on yourself. You have the intelligence, wisdom and dedication you need to succeed, you just have to have the courage to keep trying. ✭✭✭Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)The key to a successful partnership is ensuring everyone is doing their part. If you feel that someone is not pulling his or her own weight, talk to them about it before matters get too far out of hand. ✭✭✭Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)Take some time out today to go over paperwork such as tax info and contracts. It will be important that you have everything in order, as something major is coming over the horizon. ✭✭✭Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20)You will have to clear the air with those you have wronged if you want to move past a mistake that you have made. Some good news is heading your way. Don't forget to share your joy with those closest to you. ✭✭✭Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22)Lady Luck will be at your side when it comes to financial matters today. This will be an excellent time to turn a hobby into a lucrative side job. The color orange will act as a warning sign. ✭✭✭✭Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)You may be champing at the bit to jump head first into a new business venture, but double check to make sure all the information you have received is accurate before you take any leaps of faith. An old friendship may be in need of a tune-up. ✭✭✭Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)A work-related event will open the door onto an unconventional partnership. Giving others the benefit of the doubt will allow you to avoid conflict. Try your best to not jump to conclusions when dealing with new information. ✭✭✭Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)You will end up causing tension at the household if you leave some of your chores undone in the hopes that someone else will take care of them. Money matters are looking up. ✭✭✭Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)Taking on intellectual or physical challenges will demonstrate what you are capable of. Put romance at the top of your agenda today and work on your personal life. ✭✭✭✭