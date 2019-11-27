Learning Chinese

Chat attack
Thanksgiving
感恩节
(ɡǎn ēn jié)
A: Today is the fourth Thursday of November, Thanksgiving in the US.
今天是11月的第四个星期四,也就是美国的感恩节。
(jīntiān shíyīyuè de dìsìɡè xīnɡqīsì, yějiùshì měiɡuóde ɡǎnēnjié.)
B: Happy Thanksgiving! Your family must be preparing a big turkey dinner right now.
感恩节快乐！你们家现在应该在准备烤火鸡大餐吧。
(ɡǎnēnjié kuàilè! nǐmén jiā xiànzài yīnɡɡāi zài zhǔnbèi kǎohuǒjī dàcānbā.)
A: Nope. This year my dad wants to take the whole family to a restaurant to eat turkey. Oh right, my little sister's school has put together a dance production. She is going to play that Native American girl Pocahontas.
不,今年我爸爸带全家一起去餐厅吃火鸡。对了,我妹妹的学校有组织舞台剧,她将扮演印第安女孩宝佳康蒂。
(bù, jīnnián wǒbàbà dài quánjiā yīqǐ qùcāntīnɡ chīhuǒjī. duìle, wǒmèimèi de xuéxiào yǒuzǔzhī wǔtáijù, tājiānɡ bànyǎn yìndìān nǚhái bǎojiākānɡdì.)
B: That sounds interesting. But I'm looking forward to tomorrow's Black Friday even more. Buying things makes me happy.
有意思。不过我更期待明天的黑五。购物使我快乐。
(yǒuyìsī. bùɡuò wǒ ɡènɡ qīdài mínɡtiān de hēiwǔ. ɡòuwù shǐwǒ kuàilè. )
Illustration: Xia Qing/GT