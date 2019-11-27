Learning Chinese

Chat attackThanksgiving感恩节(ɡǎn ēn jié)A: Today is the fourth Thursday of November, Thanksgiving in the US.今天是11月的第四个星期四,也就是美国的感恩节。(jīntiān shíyīyuè de dìsìɡè xīnɡqīsì, yějiùshì měiɡuóde ɡǎnēnjié.)B: Happy Thanksgiving! Your family must be preparing a big turkey dinner right now.感恩节快乐！你们家现在应该在准备烤火鸡大餐吧。(ɡǎnēnjié kuàilè! nǐmén jiā xiànzài yīnɡɡāi zài zhǔnbèi kǎohuǒjī dàcānbā.)A: Nope. This year my dad wants to take the whole family to a restaurant to eat turkey. Oh right, my little sister's school has put together a dance production. She is going to play that Native American girl Pocahontas.不,今年我爸爸带全家一起去餐厅吃火鸡。对了,我妹妹的学校有组织舞台剧,她将扮演印第安女孩宝佳康蒂。(bù, jīnnián wǒbàbà dài quánjiā yīqǐ qùcāntīnɡ chīhuǒjī. duìle, wǒmèimèi de xuéxiào yǒuzǔzhī wǔtáijù, tājiānɡ bànyǎn yìndìān nǚhái bǎojiākānɡdì.)B: That sounds interesting. But I'm looking forward to tomorrow's Black Friday even more. Buying things makes me happy.有意思。不过我更期待明天的黑五。购物使我快乐。(yǒuyìsī. bùɡuò wǒ ɡènɡ qīdài mínɡtiān de hēiwǔ. ɡòuwù shǐwǒ kuàilè. )

Illustration: Xia Qing/GT