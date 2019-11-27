Crossword

 ACROSS

  1 Like a lawn

  7 Too

 11 Miracle-___ ... or 40-Across, after70-/71-Across?

 14 Abrasive rock

 15 Gloomy

 16 Semi

 17 New Balance rival

 18 Red or rose

 19 Often-torn knee part: Abbr.

 20 Dinner with a cup for Elijah

 21 Oblong in Egyptian hieroglyphs

 23 Berkeley's region

 25 Portland college

 26 Correct a tag, perhaps

 29 Educators' org.

 31 Sharif of "Funny Girl"

 32 Actor Alan

 35 Support for a cast ... or 57-Across, after70-/71-Across?

 39 Texter's "I've heard enough!"

 40 Marx who said "Humor is reason gone mad"

 42 Words-minute link

 43 French for "map" ... or 21-Across, after70-/71-Across?

 45 The "N" of N.B.

 46 Food ___ (Thanksgiving woe)

 47 "___ making a list ..."

 49 Helping

 51 Bun, for one

 54 Surrounded by

 57 Showing bad posture

 59 Superfan's opposite

 63 Bamboozled

 64 Fit as a fiddle

 65 Just managed

 66 Derby's country: Abbr.

 67 "The Good Dinosaur" dinosaur

 68 Chef Lagasse

 69 Sliver of hope

 70 With 71-Across, Bengay's purpose ... or this puzzle's theme

 71 See 70-Across

DOWN

  1 H.S. transcript figures

  2 Like cutting in line

  3 Surrounded by

  4 Discussion not involving the jury

  5 Large beetle

  6 "I accept"

  7 Commercial competition

  8 France's longest river

  9 Beach acquisition

 10 Cookies and cream cookie

 11 Prayer before a meal

 12 Nouveau ___

 13 Stared creepily

 21 Pay a visit

 22 Eurasia's ___ Mountains

 24 Tenth of the 2010s

 26 College cadet's org.

 27 Poet Lazarus

 28 Animal shelter

 30 That, in Tijuana

 33 Pair

 34 Breaking a leg?

 36 Music player that once had a click wheel

 37 Pixar clown fish

 38 Steffi of tennis fame

 40 "Golly!"

 41 Do a gallery task

 44 Pronoun before "art"

 46 Stronghold

 48 Home to about 90 oases

 50 Something disappointing

 51 Guide to a seat

 52 First course of action

 53 Untrustworthy, to a Brit

 55 ___ Vanilli

 56 Result of a leadoff single

 58 Bath bud

 60 "Tootsie" star Garr

 61 Falco who played Carmela Soprano

 62 Massage deeply

 65 Large body of eau

