Puzzle
ACROSS
1 Like a lawn
7 Too
11 Miracle-___ ... or 40-Across, after70-/71-Across?
14 Abrasive rock
15 Gloomy
16 Semi
17 New Balance rival
18 Red or rose
19 Often-torn knee part: Abbr.
20 Dinner with a cup for Elijah
21 Oblong in Egyptian hieroglyphs
23 Berkeley's region
25 Portland college
26 Correct a tag, perhaps
29 Educators' org.
31 Sharif of "Funny Girl"
32 Actor Alan
35 Support for a cast ... or 57-Across, after70-/71-Across?
39 Texter's "I've heard enough!"
40 Marx who said "Humor is reason gone mad"
42 Words-minute link
43 French for "map" ... or 21-Across, after70-/71-Across?
45 The "N" of N.B.
46 Food ___ (Thanksgiving woe)
47 "___ making a list ..."
49 Helping
51 Bun, for one
54 Surrounded by
57 Showing bad posture
59 Superfan's opposite
63 Bamboozled
64 Fit as a fiddle
65 Just managed
66 Derby's country: Abbr.
67 "The Good Dinosaur" dinosaur
68 Chef Lagasse
69 Sliver of hope
70 With 71-Across, Bengay's purpose ... or this puzzle's theme
71 See 70-AcrossDOWN
1 H.S. transcript figures
2 Like cutting in line
3 Surrounded by
4 Discussion not involving the jury
5 Large beetle
6 "I accept"
7 Commercial competition
8 France's longest river
9 Beach acquisition
10 Cookies and cream cookie
11 Prayer before a meal
12 Nouveau ___
13 Stared creepily
21 Pay a visit
22 Eurasia's ___ Mountains
24 Tenth of the 2010s
26 College cadet's org.
27 Poet Lazarus
28 Animal shelter
30 That, in Tijuana
33 Pair
34 Breaking a leg?
36 Music player that once had a click wheel
37 Pixar clown fish
38 Steffi of tennis fame
40 "Golly!"
41 Do a gallery task
44 Pronoun before "art"
46 Stronghold
48 Home to about 90 oases
50 Something disappointing
51 Guide to a seat
52 First course of action
53 Untrustworthy, to a Brit
55 ___ Vanilli
56 Result of a leadoff single
58 Bath bud
60 "Tootsie" star Garr
61 Falco who played Carmela Soprano
62 Massage deeply
65 Large body of eau
