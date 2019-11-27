Puzzle

1 Like a lawn7 Too11 Miracle-___ ... or 40-Across, after70-/71-Across?14 Abrasive rock15 Gloomy16 Semi17 New Balance rival18 Red or rose19 Often-torn knee part: Abbr.20 Dinner with a cup for Elijah21 Oblong in Egyptian hieroglyphs23 Berkeley's region25 Portland college26 Correct a tag, perhaps29 Educators' org.31 Sharif of "Funny Girl"32 Actor Alan35 Support for a cast ... or 57-Across, after70-/71-Across?39 Texter's "I've heard enough!"40 Marx who said "Humor is reason gone mad"42 Words-minute link43 French for "map" ... or 21-Across, after70-/71-Across?45 The "N" of N.B.46 Food ___ (Thanksgiving woe)47 "___ making a list ..."49 Helping51 Bun, for one54 Surrounded by57 Showing bad posture59 Superfan's opposite63 Bamboozled64 Fit as a fiddle65 Just managed66 Derby's country: Abbr.67 "The Good Dinosaur" dinosaur68 Chef Lagasse69 Sliver of hope70 With 71-Across, Bengay's purpose ... or this puzzle's theme71 See 70-Across1 H.S. transcript figures2 Like cutting in line3 Surrounded by4 Discussion not involving the jury5 Large beetle6 "I accept"7 Commercial competition8 France's longest river9 Beach acquisition10 Cookies and cream cookie11 Prayer before a meal12 Nouveau ___13 Stared creepily21 Pay a visit22 Eurasia's ___ Mountains24 Tenth of the 2010s26 College cadet's org.27 Poet Lazarus28 Animal shelter30 That, in Tijuana33 Pair34 Breaking a leg?36 Music player that once had a click wheel37 Pixar clown fish38 Steffi of tennis fame40 "Golly!"41 Do a gallery task44 Pronoun before "art"46 Stronghold48 Home to about 90 oases50 Something disappointing51 Guide to a seat52 First course of action53 Untrustworthy, to a Brit55 ___ Vanilli56 Result of a leadoff single58 Bath bud60 "Tootsie" star Garr61 Falco who played Carmela Soprano62 Massage deeply65 Large body of eau

