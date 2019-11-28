Puzzle
ACROSS
1 Myanmar, once
6 Country that's an anagram of Peru's capital
10 History book chapters, perhaps
14 Castaway's home
15 Yard sale warning
16 Colombian city
17 Actor Black, while sermonizing?
20 "Eureka!"
21 Small tastes
22 "Common Sense" pamphleteer
23 Cassette contents
24 Remarks an audience hears
25 Muckraker Riis' way up?
30 New Orleans' Smoothie King Center, e.g.
31 Not worth debating
32 ___-a-cake
35 Department with belts and ties
36 Weeps
38 Marie Curie, by birth
39 Softball implement
40 Indian flatbread
41 Finalize, as a deal
42 "The Talk" host Osbourne's eponymous pink shade?
45 Reproductive cell
48 Moisturizer choice
49 Makes more concise, say
50 Leftover for the dog
52 Recede
55 Actress Tomlin, when visiting Napa?
58 Like a low voice
59 Neighbor of Cambodia
60 Mark over a certain "n"
61 Deodorant brand
62 The "U" of ICU
63 Bridge declarationDOWN
1 Tijuana locale, informally
2 Six-sided Western state
3 Almond ___ (candy)
4 Jan. holiday figure
5 Chinese e-commerce conglomerate
6 Barbie's brand
7 Queens stadium name
8 Commits perjury
9 AOL, e.g.: Abbr.
10 Cream-filled pastry
11 Fleet
12 Flared dress style
13 Places on the Web
18 Chills in the air
19 Surprise result of a game
23 A lot
24 Commotions
25 Doorframe part
26 Kind of rug
27 Red coin?
28 Essential-acid link
29 "___, a deer, a female deer ..."
32 Describing a "D" grade
33 Furthermore
34 Many anew driver
36 Lawyer's assignment
37 Actress Issa
38 Stage production
40 Untrue
41 Indian flatbread
42 Key in again
43 Black ___ cake
44 Croat, e.g.
45 Neuters
46 French farewell
47 Long-distance runner
50 Ollie's partner
51 Golfer K.J.
52 Fitzgerald dubbed the First Lady of Song
53 They're often raised in gardens
54 Tournament passes
56 Swine ___ (2009 pandemic)
57 Sass
Solution