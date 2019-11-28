Puzzle

1 Myanmar, once6 Country that's an anagram of Peru's capital10 History book chapters, perhaps14 Castaway's home15 Yard sale warning16 Colombian city17 Actor Black, while sermonizing?20 "Eureka!"21 Small tastes22 "Common Sense" pamphleteer23 Cassette contents24 Remarks an audience hears25 Muckraker Riis' way up?30 New Orleans' Smoothie King Center, e.g.31 Not worth debating32 ___-a-cake35 Department with belts and ties36 Weeps38 Marie Curie, by birth39 Softball implement40 Indian flatbread41 Finalize, as a deal42 "The Talk" host Osbourne's eponymous pink shade?45 Reproductive cell48 Moisturizer choice49 Makes more concise, say50 Leftover for the dog52 Recede55 Actress Tomlin, when visiting Napa?58 Like a low voice59 Neighbor of Cambodia60 Mark over a certain "n"61 Deodorant brand62 The "U" of ICU63 Bridge declaration1 Tijuana locale, informally2 Six-sided Western state3 Almond ___ (candy)4 Jan. holiday figure5 Chinese e-commerce conglomerate6 Barbie's brand7 Queens stadium name8 Commits perjury9 AOL, e.g.: Abbr.10 Cream-filled pastry11 Fleet12 Flared dress style13 Places on the Web18 Chills in the air19 Surprise result of a game23 A lot24 Commotions25 Doorframe part26 Kind of rug27 Red coin?28 Essential-acid link29 "___, a deer, a female deer ..."32 Describing a "D" grade33 Furthermore34 Many anew driver36 Lawyer's assignment37 Actress Issa38 Stage production40 Untrue41 Indian flatbread42 Key in again43 Black ___ cake44 Croat, e.g.45 Neuters46 French farewell47 Long-distance runner50 Ollie's partner51 Golfer K.J.52 Fitzgerald dubbed the First Lady of Song53 They're often raised in gardens54 Tournament passes56 Swine ___ (2009 pandemic)57 Sass

