Source:Global Times Published: 2019/11/28 18:43:40

 ACROSS



  1 Myanmar, once

  6 Country that's an anagram of Peru's capital

 10 History book chapters, perhaps

 14 Castaway's home

 15 Yard sale warning

 16 Colombian city

 17 Actor Black, while sermonizing?

 20 "Eureka!"

 21 Small tastes

 22 "Common Sense" pamphleteer

 23 Cassette contents

 24 Remarks an audience hears

 25 Muckraker Riis' way up?

 30 New Orleans' Smoothie King Center, e.g.

 31 Not worth debating

 32 ___-a-cake

 35 Department with belts and ties

 36 Weeps

 38 Marie Curie, by birth

 39 Softball implement

 40 Indian flatbread

 41 Finalize, as a deal

 42 "The Talk" host Osbourne's eponymous pink shade?

 45 Reproductive cell

 48 Moisturizer choice

 49 Makes more concise, say

 50 Leftover for the dog

 52 Recede

 55 Actress Tomlin, when visiting Napa?

 58 Like a low voice

 59 Neighbor of Cambodia

 60 Mark over a certain "n"

 61 Deodorant brand

 62 The "U" of ICU

 63 Bridge declaration

DOWN

  1 Tijuana locale, informally

  2 Six-sided Western state

  3 Almond ___ (candy)

  4 Jan. holiday figure

  5 Chinese e-commerce conglomerate

  6 Barbie's brand

  7 Queens stadium name

  8 Commits perjury

  9 AOL, e.g.: Abbr.

 10 Cream-filled pastry

 11 Fleet

 12 Flared dress style

 13 Places on the Web

 18 Chills in the air

 19 Surprise result of a game

 23 A lot

 24 Commotions

 25 Doorframe part

 26 Kind of rug

 27 Red coin?

 28 Essential-acid link

 29 "___, a deer, a female deer ..."

 32 Describing a "D" grade

 33 Furthermore

 34 Many anew driver

 36 Lawyer's assignment

 37 Actress Issa

 38 Stage production

 40 Untrue

 41 Indian flatbread

 42 Key in again

 43 Black ___ cake

 44 Croat, e.g.

 45 Neuters

 46 French farewell

 47 Long-distance runner

 50 Ollie's partner

 51 Golfer K.J.

 52 Fitzgerald dubbed the First Lady of Song

 53 They're often raised in gardens

 54 Tournament passes

 56 Swine ___ (2009 pandemic)

 57 Sass

Solution



 

