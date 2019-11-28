RELATED ARTICLES: Horoscope

Horoscope

Horoscope

If you spend too much time trying to further your professional career, it is sure to take its toll on an important relationship. Do not forget to nurture what you have, otherwise it may not be there when you go looking for it. Your lucky numbers: 2, 4, 9, 11, 14.Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)Deception is afoot today so make sure you tread lightly. It might be better for you to go it on your own for a while instead of working with others. Financial matters will need your personal attention. ✭✭✭✭Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)The restlessness and boredom you feel today can only be relieved by seeking out new challenges. Do not hesitate to push yourself hard and you may discover that what you thought were your limits were just the begins of your hidden potential. ✭✭✭✭✭Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)Your charisma will be in full bloom today. It will be extremely easy for you to get other people to agree with anything you say. Make sure you use your new found powers wisely! ✭✭✭✭Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)An unusual situation will give you the chance to show everyone why you should be put in charge. Encouraging others to work together will enable you to solve any and all problems you encounter. ✭✭✭✭Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)Take a break from the norm by sitting down and talking about your philosophy of life with friends or family. The best solution to a problem is sometimes the simplest. ✭✭✭Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)Today will be defined by long periods of quiet boredom punctuated by short bursts of intense activity. Try your best to conserve your energy and catch your breath when you get some down time. Green will be your lucky color. ✭✭✭Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20)Interacting with people from interesting backgrounds will enable you to look at the world with new eyes. Your luck with money is on the rise. This will be a good time to look into long-term financial investments. ✭✭✭✭Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22)Stay on the lookout today for opportunities that will enable you to bring in more cash. Your charisma and charm will allow you to achieve anything you set out to do. This will be a good day to review your finances. ✭✭✭✭Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)Make sure you develop your ideas to maturity before you present them to others. Sharing them before they are fully cooked will cause everyone to quickly lose interest. Love and romance will be highlighted. ✭✭✭✭Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)You will have to fight to make your voice heard by others today. When you finally get everyone's attention make sure you present your thoughts in a clear-and-easy-to-understand way. ✭✭✭Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)The huge number of tasks that will come flooding in today may have you feel like you are drowning in work. Make sure you pace yourself as you go about your day instead of just trying to sprint to the end. ✭✭✭Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)You may be in the mood to go out and have some fun tonight, but make sure you get any responsibilities out of the way first. Good fortune can be yours if you avoid unnecessary indulgences. ✭✭✭✭