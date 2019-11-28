Learning Chinese

algorithm算法(suànfǎ)A: I bought a novel online last month. Since then, I often get recommendations for other similar books from the site I purchased it from.我上个月在网上买了一本小说。那之后,我经常能在这个网站上收到相同题材书目的推送。(wǒ shànɡɡèyuè zàiwǎnɡshànɡ mǎile yīběn xiǎoshuō. nà zhīhòu, wǒjīnɡchánɡ nénɡzài zhèɡè wǎnɡzhànshànɡ shōudào xiānɡtónɡ tícái shūmù de tuīsònɡ.)B: This is due to the algorithms. It will try to predict your preferences and habits, and then choose produces and services that you might buy.这是因为算法。它会推测你的喜好和习惯,从而筛选出你可能会买的产品和服务。(zhèshì yīnwéi suànfǎ. tāhuì tuīcè nǐ de xǐhǎo hé xíɡuàn, cónɡér shāixuǎn chū nǐ kěnénɡ huì mǎi de chǎnpǐn hé fúwù.)A: I feel like my life has been limited by these algorithms. From now on, I plan to try out more novels and movies that I wouldn't have considered before and go eat at restaurants that I normally wouldn't go to.我感觉我的生活被算法局限了。以后我打算尝试之前不会考虑的小说和电影题材,去自己通常不去的地方吃饭。(wǒ ɡǎnjué wǒ de shēnɡhuó bèi suànfǎ júxiàn le. yǐhòu wǒ dǎsuàn chánɡshì zhīqián bùhuì kǎolǜ de xiǎoshuō hé diànyǐnɡ tícái, qù zìjǐ tōnɡchánɡ bùqù de dìfānɡ chīfàn.)

Illustration: Xia Qing/GT