Beach volleyball season finals

The national beach volleyball tour final was in full swing on Thursday in Haikou, capital of South China's Hainan Province, as more than 160 Chinese athletes competed for the top domestic prize in the four-day contest.The seasonal champions will be decided through a point ranking system, as teams collect ranking points on a national tour.A forum on beach volleyball development in China will also be held on the sidelines of the final on Saturday, culminating on Sunday with an awards ceremony for the beach volleyball season.