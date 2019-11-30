The Global Times will launch The Business Source to bring you our exclusive coverage

To our readers:As China's rapid rise and its ongoing transformation continue to reshape the world, what happens in the world's second-largest economy could dictate the direction of global financial markets and commerce and affect government and corporate decision-making. Above all, it could change lives around the world - from farming towns in the US heartland to small villages in Africa.With countless stories filed by numerous media outlets each day, we know that you have plenty of sources for your daily consumption of business news in China. But we also know that you want the authentic version of China's still-unfolding story - likely the most fascinating global story for the foreseeable future - told by homegrown journalists who are not only witnessing it firsthand, but most importantly are part of it.That is why we will launch The Business Source, a brand new platform for insightful business news in China, on December 1. With this new endeavor, we will rely on our well-placed sources in government and business to bring you - our readers around the world - exclusive coverage of business stories in China as well as unique analysis and commentary of the day's events.We hope you will stay with us, as we embark on this new journey!The Global Times