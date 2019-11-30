Washington's hegemonic thuggery on Hong Kong only a mockery of human rights

hk Photo:IC

RELATED ARTICLES: The Global Times will launch The Business Source to bring you our exclusive coverage

Washington's signing on Wednesday of the so-called Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act of 2019 into law is a naked hegemonic move that will only discredit itself and bring all Chinese people closer together.Over the past several months, some anti-China US politicians have refused to acknowledge the fact that principles of "one country, two systems" and "Hong Kong people governing Hong Kong" have been implemented efficiently in the international financial hub.One notable example is US Senator Marco Rubio, who proposed the Hong Kong-related bill in the first place. In a recent interview with US television channel CNBC, he referred to the US "treatment of Hong Kong" as "an internal matter" and urged China to "stop interfering in" the US internal affairs.Such upside-down countercharges are a testament to the hypocrisy of Washington's hegemonic mindset. Hong Kong is China's Hong Kong, not a US state. Meddling in Hong Kong affairs by adopting a domestic law is a blatant act of interference in China's internal affairs that infringes the international law and the basic norms governing international relations.More than five months of rampant vandalism and arson have wreaked great havoc to the rule of law and social order in Hong Kong, and has trampled on the basic rights, and risked the safety and security of local residents.However, Nancy Pelosi, speaker of the US House of Representatives, called the chaotic situation "a beautiful sight to behold." Other US politicians even said that they did not see any violence in Hong Kong after visiting the city.Washington's real purpose to interfere in Hong Kong affairs is to thwart China's development, as some foreign media outlets have plainly pointed out.In fact, it is an old trick of Washington to weaponize "human rights" to serve America's political interests. Over the decades, Washington, in order to safeguard its global dominance, has time and again created turmoil and facilitated revolutions in many parts of the world, leaving local populations deep in the man-made abyss of chaos and disasters.Hong Kong's future is and will always be in the hands of the Chinese people. No one shall underestimate China's rock solid determination to maintain prosperity and stability in Hong Kong and uphold the "one country, two systems" principle, as well as China's ability and measures to safeguard its sovereignty, security and development rights.The hypocritical US politicians should abandon the law of the jungle and pull back their meddlesome hands over Hong Kong, because any vicious attempt to mess up Hong Kong and contain China's development is doomed to fail.