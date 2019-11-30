Chinese lantern festival presented in French Riviera

Photo: Xinhua

A Chinese lantern festival kicked off on Friday in Nice, the largest city in the French Riviera, a scenic coast area in southeast France.After more than six months of manufacturing in the factory, 60 days of shipping in 30 containers, the first Chinese lanterns have just arrived in Nice.After dark, wandering through the pathways of the Phoenix Park, a botanical and wildlife park of Nice, visitors can discover more than 550 monumental luminous lanterns, including an 18-meter-high Chinese wall and two 50-meter-long dragons floating on the lake.Live shows, martial arts demonstrations and food corners attracted many French and foreign visitors as the festival opened.It is a journey through Chinese traditions and know-how illustrated by scenes of lives and fairy landscapes combining vegetation and architectural prowess, said organizers."We have been very committed for many years to strengthening ties with China," Nice's Mayor Christian Estrosi told Xinhua.The festival will run from Nov. 29 to Feb. 23, 2020.