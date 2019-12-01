Blockchain and big data technologies to help establish new evaluation system for cultural relics

The signing ceremony in Beijing on Saturday Photo: Courtesy of Fei Yu

The China Cultural Relics Exchange Center, Huanghe Insurance, National Cultural Trade Base and online auction platform epailive.com launched a new cooperative project at a ceremony in Beijing on Saturday.The new project evaluates cultural relics based on blockchain and big data technologies. It will help track down the origins of certain relics at exchange exhibitions and work to return looted relics.According to Tan Ping, director of the China Cultural Relics Exchange Center, evaluation plays a key role in national-level exhibitions and other areas. The new project will further develop this system and build a platform to improve cultural exchanges.