What’s trending in the last month of 2019:

First snowfall in the Forbidden City, ongoing mourning over the passing of Godfrey Gao, controversial castings, BTS' stunning performance at South Korea's 2019 Melon Music Awards!760 million views 267,000 posts

The Forbidden City after the first snowfall of the winter season on Saturday Photo: VCG

Netizens uploaded photos on Chinese social media of the Forbidden City covered in snow after the first snowfall of the winter season occurred on Saturday. In these photos, white snow covers the branches of the ancient trees, yellow glazed tiles and red walls of the palace. Visitors took advantage of the weather to hold a "royal ball" for snowmen and snow animals at the almost 600-year-old palace.An old Chinese saying goes: "A timely snow promises an auspicious year."470 million views 124,000 posts

Fans hold a wake for Godfrey Gao in Ningbo, East China's Zhejiang Province, on Friday. Photo: VCG

Chinese netizens continue to mourn the loss of Chinese-Canadian actor Godfrey Gao. Well-known for playing Wang Lichuan in the popular TV drama Remembering Lichuan, the actor passed away on Wednesday from a heart attack after collapsing while filming a popular Chinese reality show. China Central Television reported the sad news with the title "Godfrey Gao: a Warning for Life" to raise awareness about the need for timely health checks.460 million views 58,000 posts

Jiang Jinfu Photo: VCG

An urban romance drama set for 2020 grabbed Chinese netizens' attention after it was learned that the leads would be played by actress Li Xiaolu and actor Jiang Jinfu.Scandals have caused both Li and Jiang to become the subject of heated online discussions in recent years. Amid rumors that she had an affair, the 38-year-old actress recently announced she was divorcing her husband, actor Jia Nailiang. Meanwhile, Jiang has been at the center of accusations of physical abuse toward his girlfriends.450 million views 305,00 posts

BTS on stage during concert in Seoul, South Korea, on October 29 Photo: VCG

As the end of the year approaches, it is once again music award season in South Korea. The 2019 Melon Music Awards held at the Gocheok Skydome Dome in Seoul took the lead on Saturday. Among the singers and idol groups, Chinese netizens were stunned by the performance of top boy band BTS."They are like gods when they are on stage. Teamwork makes dream work," one Sina Weibo user wrote in praise of the band.