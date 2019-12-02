Countermeasures show China's firm will to defend sovereignty

Photo: VCG
China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs
announced Monday that China would suspend reviewing applications for US warships and aircraft to make port calls in Hong Kong and will impose sanctions on five NGOs, including the National Endowment for Democracy (NED) and Human Rights Watch. These measures, the first wave of countermeasures against the "Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act," will have a real impact on related departments and organizations.
The measures demonstrate Chinese government's determination to not allow certain US and Western forces to wantonly make waves on the Hong Kong issue. If the US side continues to provoke on Hong Kong, it is expected that China will take follow-up actions.
Because of "one country, two systems," the US can exert some influence in Hong Kong. But Washington shouldn't get the illusion that it can turn the influence into jurisdiction over Hong Kong, and make the city its sphere of influence.
The measures announced on Monday are mild, as China has exercised restraint so far, but it doesn't mean Beijing won't hit back with harsher measures, if necessary.
The fives NGOs such as NED are closely connected to US authorities, whose funding directly or indirectly comes from US government allocations. These organizations are at the forefront of US values infiltration to advance American national interests. These organizations have played a disgraceful role in stirring social turmoil in many countries.
This is the first time that China has openly imposed sanctions on US NGOs, which doesn't imply that Beijing thinks riots in Hong Kong were solely caused by external factors. But certain forces from the US did exert a disruptive impact. Sanctioning them is a naturally result of China's national strength and sovereignty will.
The US side shouldn't feel surprised by Beijing's announcement to suspend port calls of US warships and aircraft. The US military may feel inconvenient since they traditionally stop in Hong Kong for maintenance, but they can argue with the US Congress and the White House.
The countermeasures announced on Monday also sent a clear signal to radical forces in Hong Kong that they shouldn't count on external forces to dictate the Hong Kong situation. The city is part of China and no force can change or weaken this reality. China has abundant capability to adopt tough measures when necessary to stop external forces from causing any real harm to China's sovereignty.
The People's Liberation Army is also stationed in Hong Kong. It is not a decoration, but provides fundamental support for Hong Kong's stability. Hong Kong, under China's rule, connects China and the West. If the US wants to broaden communication through Hong Kong, we welcome it. But if Washington wants to abandon this platform, so be it. It is also our attitude to other Western countries.
It's Hong Kong's tradition to connect China and the West. However, if Hong Kong society can't stop internal disruptive forces and the city can no longer perform such a function, then the city will experience an economic structural adjustment.
No force should ponder the idea of undermining China's sovereignty over Hong Kong. The path is a dead end.