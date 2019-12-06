Measures carried out in poverty-stricken villages in China's Xinjiang to improve locals' living standards

A man cleans the courtyard at Togragaz Township in Yutian County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Aug. 25, 2019. A series of housing projects in 22 impoverished counties in southern Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region have benefited around 396,100 households since 2018, not only providing better homes for those who once lived in shabby residences but also boosting their source of livelihood. Measures including "toilet revolution" and flower planting have been carried out in these poverty-stricken villages. Based on the successful experience in the south of Xinjiang, local authorities have pushed forward the building of "beautiful courtyard" project in all villages of Xinjiang in a bid to improve locals' living standards since 2019. Photo:Xinhua

A girl carries a bucket of water to water flowers in an alley at Qianjin Village in Kashgar, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Aug. 18, 2019. A series of housing projects in 22 impoverished counties in southern Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region have benefited around 396,100 households since 2018, not only providing better homes for those who once lived in shabby residences but also boosting their source of livelihood. Measures including "toilet revolution" and flower planting have been carried out in these poverty-stricken villages. Based on the successful experience in the south of Xinjiang, local authorities have pushed forward the building of "beautiful courtyard" project in all villages of Xinjiang in a bid to improve locals' living standards since 2019. Photo:Xinhua

Villagers enjoy fresh air in the courtyard at Tongan Township in Kashgar, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Aug. 16, 2019. A series of housing projects in 22 impoverished counties in southern Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region have benefited around 396,100 households since 2018, not only providing better homes for those who once lived in shabby residences but also boosting their source of livelihood. Measures including "toilet revolution" and flower planting have been carried out in these poverty-stricken villages. Based on the successful experience in the south of Xinjiang, local authorities have pushed forward the building of "beautiful courtyard" project in all villages of Xinjiang in a bid to improve locals' living standards since 2019. Photo:Xinhua

Photo taken on July 9, 2019 shows an alley in the old town of Kashgar, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. A series of housing projects in 22 impoverished counties in southern Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region have benefited around 396,100 households since 2018, not only providing better homes for those who once lived in shabby residences but also boosting their source of livelihood. Measures including "toilet revolution" and flower planting have been carried out in these poverty-stricken villages. Based on the successful experience in the south of Xinjiang, local authorities have pushed forward the building of "beautiful courtyard" project in all villages of Xinjiang in a bid to improve locals' living standards since 2019. Photo:Xinhua

A villager checks the heating equipment at home at Buzak Village of Buzak Township in Hotan County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Nov. 24, 2019. A series of housing projects in 22 impoverished counties in southern Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region have benefited around 396,100 households since 2018, not only providing better homes for those who once lived in shabby residences but also boosting their source of livelihood. Measures including "toilet revolution" and flower planting have been carried out in these poverty-stricken villages. Based on the successful experience in the south of Xinjiang, local authorities have pushed forward the building of "beautiful courtyard" project in all villages of Xinjiang in a bid to improve locals' living standards since 2019. Photo:Xinhua

Salima Sultan (R) chats with her neighbor in an alley at Qianjin Village in Kashgar, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Aug. 18, 2019. A series of housing projects in 22 impoverished counties in southern Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region have benefited around 396,100 households since 2018, not only providing better homes for those who once lived in shabby residences but also boosting their source of livelihood. Measures including "toilet revolution" and flower planting have been carried out in these poverty-stricken villages. Based on the successful experience in the south of Xinjiang, local authorities have pushed forward the building of "beautiful courtyard" project in all villages of Xinjiang in a bid to improve locals' living standards since 2019. Photo:Xinhua

Combo aerial photo shows locals' place of residence before relocation on July 8, 2019 (top) and a resettlement housing site for locals on July 4, 2019 (bottom) in Tajik Autonomous County of Taxkorgan, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. A series of housing projects in 22 impoverished counties in southern Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region have benefited around 396,100 households since 2018, not only providing better homes for those who once lived in shabby residences but also boosting their source of livelihood. Measures including "toilet revolution" and flower planting have been carried out in these poverty-stricken villages. Based on the successful experience in the south of Xinjiang, local authorities have pushed forward the building of "beautiful courtyard" project in all villages of Xinjiang in a bid to improve locals' living standards since 2019. Photo:Xinhua

Aerial photo taken on Nov. 23, 2019 shows a village in Tajik Autonomous County of Taxkorgan, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. A series of housing projects in 22 impoverished counties in southern Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region have benefited around 396,100 households since 2018, not only providing better homes for those who once lived in shabby residences but also boosting their source of livelihood. Measures including "toilet revolution" and flower planting have been carried out in these poverty-stricken villages. Based on the successful experience in the south of Xinjiang, local authorities have pushed forward the building of "beautiful courtyard" project in all villages of Xinjiang in a bid to improve locals' living standards since 2019. Photo:Xinhua

A villager shows the fish caught in the pond at home at the Qushou Village of Saybag Township in Moyu County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Nov. 21, 2019. A series of housing projects in 22 impoverished counties in southern Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region have benefited around 396,100 households since 2018, not only providing better homes for those who once lived in shabby residences but also boosting their source of livelihood. Measures including "toilet revolution" and flower planting have been carried out in these poverty-stricken villages. Based on the successful experience in the south of Xinjiang, local authorities have pushed forward the building of "beautiful courtyard" project in all villages of Xinjiang in a bid to improve locals' living standards since 2019. Photo:Xinhua

A man feeds the cattle at the breeding part of his house at a village of Buzak Township in Hotan County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Nov. 24, 2019. A series of housing projects in 22 impoverished counties in southern Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region have benefited around 396,100 households since 2018, not only providing better homes for those who once lived in shabby residences but also boosting their source of livelihood. Measures including "toilet revolution" and flower planting have been carried out in these poverty-stricken villages. Based on the successful experience in the south of Xinjiang, local authorities have pushed forward the building of "beautiful courtyard" project in all villages of Xinjiang in a bid to improve locals' living standards since 2019. Photo:Xinhua

A man and his wife rest in their house at the Qushou Village of Saybag Township in Moyu County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Nov. 21, 2019. A series of housing projects in 22 impoverished counties in southern Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region have benefited around 396,100 households since 2018, not only providing better homes for those who once lived in shabby residences but also boosting their source of livelihood. Measures including "toilet revolution" and flower planting have been carried out in these poverty-stricken villages. Based on the successful experience in the south of Xinjiang, local authorities have pushed forward the building of "beautiful courtyard" project in all villages of Xinjiang in a bid to improve locals' living standards since 2019. Photo:Xinhua

A resident renovates a courtyard wall at Tongan Township in Kashgar, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Aug. 16, 2019. A series of housing projects in 22 impoverished counties in southern Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region have benefited around 396,100 households since 2018, not only providing better homes for those who once lived in shabby residences but also boosting their source of livelihood. Measures including "toilet revolution" and flower planting have been carried out in these poverty-stricken villages. Based on the successful experience in the south of Xinjiang, local authorities have pushed forward the building of "beautiful courtyard" project in all villages of Xinjiang in a bid to improve locals' living standards since 2019. Photo:Xinhua

Children water flowers in an alley at Qianjin Village in Kashgar, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Aug. 18, 2019. A series of housing projects in 22 impoverished counties in southern Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region have benefited around 396,100 households since 2018, not only providing better homes for those who once lived in shabby residences but also boosting their source of livelihood. Measures including "toilet revolution" and flower planting have been carried out in these poverty-stricken villages. Based on the successful experience in the south of Xinjiang, local authorities have pushed forward the building of "beautiful courtyard" project in all villages of Xinjiang in a bid to improve locals' living standards since 2019. Photo:Xinhua

A villager takes care of her baby in front of her new house at the Datong Township in Tajik Autonomous County of Taxkorgan, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, June 19, 2019. A series of housing projects in 22 impoverished counties in southern Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region have benefited around 396,100 households since 2018, not only providing better homes for those who once lived in shabby residences but also boosting their source of livelihood. Measures including "toilet revolution" and flower planting have been carried out in these poverty-stricken villages. Based on the successful experience in the south of Xinjiang, local authorities have pushed forward the building of "beautiful courtyard" project in all villages of Xinjiang in a bid to improve locals' living standards since 2019. Photo:Xinhua

People walk on a street at a resettlement housing site for villagers from Darya Boyi Town in Yutian County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Nov. 19, 2019. A series of housing projects in 22 impoverished counties in southern Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region have benefited around 396,100 households since 2018, not only providing better homes for those who once lived in shabby residences but also boosting their source of livelihood. Measures including "toilet revolution" and flower planting have been carried out in these poverty-stricken villages. Based on the successful experience in the south of Xinjiang, local authorities have pushed forward the building of "beautiful courtyard" project in all villages of Xinjiang in a bid to improve locals' living standards since 2019. Photo:Xinhua