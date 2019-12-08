China-US trade falls by 11.1% in first 11 months as friction brews

Chinese and US trade officials make attempt at striking a trade deal to defuse an increasingly bruising trade war that has rattled global markets and presented mounting challenges to both economies. Photo: VCG

China's trade with the US plunged by 11.1 percent in the first 11 months as the entangled China-US trade war continues to batter both sides.Trade volume between China and the US slipped by 11.1 percent on a yearly basis to 3.4 trillion yuan ($483 billion) from January to November, according to customs data released on Sunday. The slip widened compared with the 10.6 percent trade fall between the two countries in the first 10 months.In the first 11 months, China's exports to the US slumped by 8.4 percent to 2.64 trillion yuan, while imports from the US fell by 19.5 percent to 763 billion yuan.Meanwhile, China's trade surplus with the US narrowed by 3 percent on a yearly basis to 1.88 trillion yuan.Over the past months, the two largest economies' trade relations have been imperiled by a lasting US-initiated trade war, with tariff thresholds being hoisted for each other. But at the same time, both sides are pushing trade negotiations forward to settle the disputes."The impact from the China-US trade war is negative for both countries. But China has been able to withstand such pressure in 2019. Besides, the trade war has also prompted China to speed up multiplying its trade partners," said Li Wei, senior research fellow of the National Academy of Development and Strategy at Renmin University of China.According to the customs data, China's trade with economies along the Belt and Road routes increased by 9.9 percent to 8.35 trillion yuan in the first 11 months this year. Trade with the EU increased by 9.5 percent.In general, China's trade increased by 2.4 percent year-on-year to 28.5 trillion yuan. Exports surged by 4.5 percent while imports were on par with the previous year."China's overall trade status is within expectations and largely positive, and it's not easy for China to achieve a 2.4 percent growth at a time when international trade slowed down significantly," Li told the Global Times.