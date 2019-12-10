Voices amid the 18th year of China’s accession to WTO

The WTO headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland Photo:VCG

"Although the US helped create the WTO, it is willing to cripple [the WTO] just because it feels that the multilateral body has not served US' interests well."Huo JianguoVice chairman of the China Society for World Trade Organization Studies"The nation's integration into the WTO system led to marked progress that in some aspects put the economy in a position of global trade leadership."Gao LingyunExpert at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences in Beijing"With the US continuing efforts to chip away at the organization, China is increasingly in focus."Tu XinquanDean of the China Institute for WTO Studies at the University of International Business and Economics