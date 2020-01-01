Hong Kong moves into dim 2020

Hong Kong Police Holds Regular Press Conference on Thursday Photo: China News Service

Tear gas, hit-and-run, rampage and vandalism… Hong Kong's black-clad protesters spent the first day of 2020 in a reckless way while people across the world celebrated New Year's Day with shining fireworks, flowers, family reunion to embrace the beginning of the new decade.Observers and city residents said they feel regretful for the city as the first day was supposed to bring happiness and hope, but it is now heading toward a dim future.The Hong Kong Police Force has arrested about 420 people in the past two days for allegedly attacking others and causing physical harm, hiding offensive weapons, illegally assembling as well as making criminal damage, Kwok Ka-chuen, chief superintendent of police public relations, told a press conference on Thursday.Masked radical rioters continued to rampage across the city, dismantling Christmas decorations and making road barricades, vandalizing ATMs and setting fires, seriously endangering public safety, Kwok noted.A so-called peaceful protest organized by Civil Human Rights Front descended into chaos because of black-clad rioters, some of whom marched from Victoria Park toward the central business and shopping districts.Around 5 pm on Wednesday, the rally was called off early by police due to escalated violence as rioters constantly ignored police warnings and perpetrated illegal acts.Rioters also defaced the HSBC lions outside the bank's headquarters in Central, deemed a symbol of defiance during War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression in World War II.The bank has become a major target after it closed an account held by a group called Spark Alliance, which helps pay protesters' legal costs, according to Hong Kong media reports.Confrontation between police and protesters intensified during the Wednesday night. Some elected legislators from the opposition camp also intervened in law enforcement by provoking the police officers and acting in non-cooperative ways when police asked them to leave.A police officer ripped off pan-democrat councilor Ted Hui Chi-fung's goggles and attempted to pepper spray Hui, which aroused heated online discussion of alleged police brutality.

Rioters set barricades with debris on streets to block traffic on Jan. 1, 2020 in Hong Kong, China. (Xinhua)

Political battle

The police emphasized on Thursday that obeying instructions was to make law enforcement more effective.An innocent citizen was physically assaulted by rioters as he reportedly took their photos, and online pictures showed his face was covered with blood.This was another case of black-clad radicals bringing justice to their own hands and attacking other people who disagree with them.The youngest arrested person was 12 years old. The student, whose name was not given by the police, studies at a primary school.This raised concerns over Hong Kong youth who took part in illegal assembly, making them wonder who seduced them to conduct illegal activities.No elected legislator from the opposition camp condemned the violence at the first day of the district council meetings on Thursday.Some officially turned a district council - a platform for discussing and solving livelihood issues - into a battleground for political purposes.When Sai Kung district council held its first meeting of the current session on Thursday, pan-democrats took control of the council for the first time and established a permanent anti-amendment working group, aiming to urge the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government to fulfill protesters' five demands, according to local media reports.Pan-democracy candidates won against their pro-establishment opponents at the 2019 Hong Kong district council elections held in November.The victory did not put an end to months of anti-government protests or reckless violence, which has been dragging the city into a deepening recession.Some new district councilors in Hong Kong were arrested for assaulting police officers amid continuous social unrest.Jocelyn Chau, a member-elect of Eastern District Council, said on her Facebook page on Monday that she was charged for attacking a police officer in an event on August 11.Other representatives from the opposition camp such as Sha Tin district councilor Rick Hui Yui-yu and legislator Hui were also arrested for interfering with law enforcement."District councilors will continue turning the councils into political battleground, striving to meet their political agenda, legalizing Lennon Walls and graffiti while continuing brainwashing local residents by smearing police law enforcement," Tang Fei, a member of the Council of the Chinese Association of Hong Kong and Macao Studies, told the Global Times on Thursday.Opposition groups have criticized pro-establishment councilors by finding flaws in social projects that they have been working on, eyeing more public support to achieve their political goals, Tang said.Some residents told the Global Times on Thursday that they have been getting tired by such a movement, which has not only seriously affected people's daily lives but also cast a shadow over the festive mood."They won't give up as long as they are still daydreaming of so-called Hong Kong independence," a local resident surnamed Wong told the Global Times on Thursday."Hong Kong will turn into a slum if the rampage goes on," she said. Wong said she had to stay indoors as the situation intensified on the streets.The city continued seeing negative economic growth in the fourth quarter of 2019, dragging it into a real recession in 2020, official figures showed. Vandalism and illegal activities have also been heavily weighing on various sectors including tourism, retail, and so on."The battle will continue, as opposition groups take the aim at 2020 Hong Kong Legislative Council election, as well as chief executive election in coming years," Hung Kam-in, Kwun Tong district councilor, told the Global Times on Thursday.