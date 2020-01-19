China's installed capacity of storage batteries up 9.2 pct in 2019

Photo:Xinhua

China's installed capacity of storage batteries to power electric vehicles saw a year-on-year increase of 9.2 percent in 2019, industry data has shown.The rise came amid the country's stepped-up efforts for greener growth, including the use of new energy vehicles (NEV).In 2019, the installed capacity of storage batteries reached 62.2 gigawatt hours, according to data from the China automotive power battery industry innovation alliance.New energy tech firm Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Ltd. reported the highest installed capacity among storage battery users, followed by automobile manufacturer BYD Company Limited and tech company Guoxuan High-Tech Co., Ltd.The NEV market, however, slightly cooled last year due to the new subsidy policy carried out in June. China's NEV sales in 2019 went down 4 percent to 1.2 million, said the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers.