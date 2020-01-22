Real-time update on coronavirus outbreak

Medical staffs swear in as members of "assault team" in the fight against the novel coronavirus-related pneumonia in a hospital in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Jan. 22, 2020. (Xinhua/Cheng Min)

Photo: Xinhua

Three new cases of Wuhan Coronavirus have been confirmed in Guangxi, taking the total number to 5 in the autonomous region.As of 1:00 am Thursday, 550 coronavirus infection cases have been confirmed nationwide in China.Northeast China's Heilongjiang Province confirmed its first case of Wuhan Coronavirus.East China's Jiangsu Province confirmed its first case of Wuhan Coronavirus.Four new cases of Wuhan Coronavirus have been confirmed in Beijing, taking the total number to 14 in the capital city of China.As of 9:30 pm Wednesday, 543 coronavirus infection cases have been confirmed nationwide in China, with 17 deaths.Hubei Province in Central China reports 444 cases of coronavirus infection, and 17 have died as of 20:00 on Wednesday.The local government of Wuhan issued a notice on Wednesday evening requiring residents to wear masks in public places in Wuhan.474 cases of the coronavirus infection have been confirmed. One new case confirmed in Weihai, East China's Shandong Province.Wuhan starts to carry out pneumonia epidemic investigation on vehicles and personnel entering and leaving the city since Wednesday.473 cases of the coronavirus infection have been confirmed. Places including Fujian, Anhui, Macao, Liaoning, Guizhou, Hainan and Shanxi reported their first confirmed cases on Wed.East China's Fujian Province confirmed its first nCoV2019 case. The patient, aged 70, had been working in Wuhan.

5:55 pm Jan 22



China reported 455 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus that originated from Wuhan nCoV2019.



5:15 pm Jan 22



Wuhan's tourism and cultural bureau on Wednesday barred travel agencies from organizing any tour activities until Feb 8. All tours scheduled from January 30 will be canceled, and expenses will be refunded: reports



5:00 pm Jan 22



WHO experts visit Wuhan, Central China's Hubei Province, as it's the key area of epidemic control zone



3:30 pm Jan 22



According to a source familiar with this matter, the NHC also shared information with Thai authorities through the Chinese embassy and the ASEAN secretariat in Jakarta. They have worked closely since Jan 3 with the ASEAN secretariat to disseminate timely information to members.



3:29 pm Jan 22



Embassy of Thailand in China confirmed to GT Wed receiving the letter from China's National Health Commission, containing information on updated measures and treatment to tackle the menace of the pneumonia outbreak.



2:28 pm Jan 22



Japanese and South Korean embassies in China confirmed with the Global Times they are in close contact with China's health authority over updates on nCoV2019-related diseases.



2:00 pm Jan 22



South China's Hainan reports four confirmed cases of Wuhan Coronavirus; two cases confirmed in Northeast China's Liaoning as of 2 pm Wednesday.



12:19 pm Jan 22



Tongji Hospital affiliated to the Tongji Medical College of Huazhong University of Science and Technology in Wuhan issued guidelines on quick diagnosis and treatment of the nCoV2019 related pneumonia.



11:35 am Jan 22



The novel coronavirus is believed to have stemmed out from wild animals illegally sold in a seafood market in Central China's Wuhan: NHC expert



11:25 am Jan 22



According to current epidemiological information available, the new coronavirus is less susceptible to children: NHC expert.



11:22 am Jan 22



NHC official reiterated Wuhan is still the key 'epidemic control zone', where over 90% of the confirmed cases across the country were discovered to date, while advising people not to head to the city & discouraging city dwellers from leaving the city under the current scenario.



10:45 am Jan 22



Confirmed cases of infection among medical workers validate the people-to-people transmission nature of this virus: National Health Commission official



10:16 am Jan 22



2,197 people who were in close contact with nCoV2019 infected patients have been tracked; among them 1,394 are under close medical observation.



10:14 am Jan 22



440 people have been confirmed infected with nCoV2019, and 9 have died: China State Health Commission



10:10 am Jan 22



No super spreader for the nCoV2019 discovered so far, National Health Commission experts. WHO defines super spreader, as a patient who transmits the virus to more than 10 people.



10:09 am Jan 22



There is no concealment of the actual number of confirmed cases, as China attaches great importance to disseminating every update and information on the outbreak: National Health Commission



10:08 am Jan 22



Dismissing the inflated figures of 2,000 cases as mere rumors, a Chinese National Health Commission official said the actual situation is different from theoretical speculation proposed by British scientists



10:07 am Jan 22



Chinese government and people are confident of winning this fight against nCoV2019: Li Bin, vice head of the National Health Commission



10:06 am Jan 22



The Chinese government has been much more transparent in updating the public with relevant information about the new coronavirus than it was during the same stage of the SARS outbreak in 2002.



10:05 am Jan 22



Daily update mechanism over the nCoV2019 outbreak has been established in Wuhan, Central China's Hubei Province, where the epidemic originated, and international experts have been invited to probe into the disease on-site: State health commission



10:02 am Jan 22



Shanghai confirmed three new cases of the Wuhan Coronavirus on Tuesday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to nine: local health authority



10:14 am Jan 22



440 people have been confirmed infected with nCoV2019, and 9 have died: China State Health Commission



9:20 am Jan 22



The city of Zhuhai, Guangdong Province, has confirmed one new case of the Wuhan Coronavirus. The patient has been living in Huanggang, Hubei Province.



7:30 am Jan 22



Authority of East China's Jiangxi Province confirmed on Wednesday morning that two cases of WuhanCoronavirus infection have been found in the province. Both patients had been to Wuhan.



7:00 am Jan 22



As of 7 am on Wednesday, in total 324 cases of Wuhan pneumonia have been confirmed across 14 provinces and municipalities: Chinese state media



2:40 am Jan 22



The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention CDC is expected to announce this afternoon that the first case of Wuhan Coronavirus has been reported in the US: CNN



0:20 am Jan 22



Five more cases added to the number of confirmed nCoV2019 cases in Chinese Capital city of Beijing as of late Tuesday and the national total is also on the rise