"You are not alone" -- countries worldwide offer support, aid to China's fight against coronavirus

Malaysian music producer Ong Peng Chu (8th L, 2nd row), singers of the song "You are not alone" and guests pose for photos in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Feb. 13, 2020. (Xinhua/Zhu Wei)

"Don't be afraid. The light from all over the world is on you. Let's join hands and form an armor to escort you. Don't be afraid. You're never alone in the night. Don't cry. It's not just me, everyone is together to give you strength."These are the lyrics of the song "You Are Not Alone," created by a group of musicians in Malaysia to support China in its battle against the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak."We've got to do something, especially people outside of China. We want the people in China to be free from fear or worry," said Ong Peng Chu, the song's producer.The heartwarming track is just one of many goodwill gestures and offers of support from countries across the world to help China combat the COVID-19 outbreak."A FRIEND IN NEED IS A FRIEND INDEED"Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen paid a special visit to Beijing earlier this month, which, as Chinese President Xi Jinping put it, demonstrated the unbreakable friendship and mutual trust between the two countries and showcased the essence of building a community of shared future."A friend in need is a friend indeed as the Cambodian people stand with the Chinese people at this special moment," Xi said.In a phone conversation with Xi on Thursday, Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said his country appreciates China's great efforts in the fight against the epidemic, and considers such actions as China's contribution to safeguarding global health as a responsible major country.

Staff members transfer medical supplies provided by the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) to help China combat the novel coronavirus in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 12, 2020. TO GO WITH XINHUA HEADLINES OF FEB. 17, 2020. (Xinhua)

During the talk, Xi described the active actions by friendly neighboring countries to provide China with needed help as "sending charcoal in snowy weather," saying it vividly demonstrates the spirit of countries in the region helping each other.Meanwhile, Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party decided to deduct 5,000 yen (45.43 US dollars) from the March salary of every parliamentarian of the party and donate the money to support China's fight against the epidemic, a sum totaling 2 million yen (18,170 dollars).Achim Steiner, administrator of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), said Thursday that the United Nations is fully committed to supporting China's efforts to contain the novel coronavirus epidemic.The UNDP is donating critical medical supplies through initial emergency funding of 500,000 dollars, to help China's frontline health personnel combat the novel coronavirus epidemic."The fight against the virus is tough and challenging. But I believe China will win," said Kazuteru Saionji, a visiting professor at Higashi Nippon International University in Japan.

A Japanese girl wearing a red Chinese cheongsam bows deeply to passers-by with a donation box in hands to raise money to help those in China affected by the virus on the Chinese Lantern Festival in Tokyo, Japan, on Feb. 8, 2020. (Photo by Zhang Huiqing/Xinhua)

SHARED HUMANITY"Rivers low, mountains high, The same moon in the sky." Such was a Chinese verse written on the boxes of 20,000 masks donated by a Japanese institution to Hubei province, the most affected in China.Many Japanese prefectures and cities have offered donations to China, including Oita Prefecture, a sister prefecture of the central Chinese city of Wuhan, the epicenter of the epidemic, as well as the cities of Mito, Okayama, and Maizuru, among others.As China's "iron buddy," Pakistan allocated 300,000 medical masks, 800 hazmat suits and 6,800 pairs of gloves from the stocks of public hospitals around the nation, sending them to China on Feb. 1.South Korea also offered large amounts of medical and anti-epidemic materials to China, including 2 million face masks, 1 million medical masks, 100,000 hazmat suits and 100,000 pairs of goggles.The US private sector has donated a batch of medical supplies to China, including 2 million masks, the US-China Business Council (USCBC) announced Thursday."This is the time to demonstrate our shared humanity and dedication to the common good," said USCBC President Craig Allen. "In particular, we want to help and honor the courageous healthcare workers throughout China."In Cambodia, 86 families, whose children had received free heart surgeries in China, donated over 5,000 masks to the Chinese doctors at Fuwai Yunnan Cardiovascular Hospital in Yunnan province.Lor Dany, whose eight-year-old son with a congenital heart disease was treated by Chinese doctors in May, said he bought 100 masks for the hospital."I know my contribution is very little because I'm poor, but this is what I can do to show my sincere thanks to Chinese doctors for providing free surgery to my son," he said.

A woman holds a placard to support China in front of the Tel Aviv Municipality Hall lit up with the colors of China's national flag in solidarity with China's fight against novel coronavirus epidemic in Tel Aviv, Israel, Feb. 11, 2020.(Photo by Gil Cohen Magen/Xinhua)

"CHINA, JIAYOU!"On Thursday night, the Tel Aviv Municipality Hall, a landmark in the central Israeli city of Tel Aviv, was illuminated with the colors of China's national flag, showing solidarity with China in the fight against the novel coronavirus.Foreign Affairs Undersecretary for Civilian Security and Consular Concerns of the Philippines Brigido J. Dulay said his country believes that China will emerge from these trying times with reinforced vigor and strength."To the people of China, we say 'Jiayou' (Be strong)!" Dulay said.Russia, holding this year's chairmanship of BRICS -- an emerging-market bloc that groups Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa -- on Tuesday issued a statement on behalf of the BRICS countries to support the "firm commitment and decisive efforts of the Chinese government."Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong recently said "the virus may have started in China but it doesn't respect nationality or race. It doesn't check your passport before it goes into your body and anybody can be infected."Lee stressed that the coronavirus situation should be seen as a public health issue, not a racial or international diplomatic problem.Heads of more than 160 countries and international organizations have shown their support through telegrams or letters, while the governments and peoples of many countries have donated much-needed supplies, said Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Friday."True gold can stand the test of fire," Wang said, adding that emerging from this test, the Chinese people will become more resilient and united and the Chinese economy will achieve more solid and sustainable growth. (Xinhua reporters Jonathan Edward, Lin Hao in Kuala Lumpur, Sun Yi, Liu Wanli, Xia Yuanyi, He Fei, Wen Xin in Beijing, Muhammad Tahir, Jamil Bhatti in Islamabad, Wang Jiangang in New York, Ye Shan in Tokyo, Lu Rui in Seoul, Xiong Maoling in Washington, Sovan Nguon, Mao Pengfei in Phnom Penh, Shang Hao in Jerusalem and Wang Lili in Singapore contributed to the report.)