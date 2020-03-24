Bruising journey

Photo: Xinhua

Escalated racial abuse against Chinese amid the coronavirus crisis across the world has left overseas Chinese students traumatized according to psychological experts. Overseas Chinese students, especially studying in the US and Europe, live in fear of assault as US President Donald Trump persists in calling COVID-19 the "Chinese virus."



Many of the Chinese overseas students the Global Times reached said their trips to study abroad have turned into journeys full of xenophobia and racism related to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Blatant attacks

Chinese students in Europe and the US have repeatedly reported verbal abuse, physical harassment, and being refused services across many regions, with some public officials even advising Asian students to stay home to avoid attack.



A New York-based Chinese woman, who preferred not to be named, shared an anecdote with the Global Times that when she drove and waited at traffic lights one day, a few local people blatantly spat at her car window. After making eye contact with one of the harassers, one of the men shouted out "F**king virus Chinese," which "made her really sick," she said.



The woman said that the robberies targeting Chinese shops, or restaurants owned by Chinese, were frequently heard of in Chinese communities after Trump called COVID-19 the "Chinese virus," leaving many local Chinese afraid to go out on the streets alone.



Many analysts and overseas Chinese believe Trump is trying to avoid US domestic resentment and dissatisfaction toward his handling of the epidemic. The racial discrimination becomes a by-product of this political trick.



The Trump administration's high-profile criticism of China in dealing with the epidemic is intended to shift the focus of domestic public concerns to the outside, and creates pressure against China in international public opinion, Li Mingjiang, an Associate Professor at S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies (RSIS), Nanyang Technological University, was quoted as saying by Lianhe Zaobao, a Singapore-based newspaper.



"Many [Chinese] began stockpiling bullets and exchanging legal rules and techniques on gun use in WeChat groups, in order to protect themselves against sudden attacks," she said. "However, unarmed overseas students are the most vulnerable group."



Some anti-Chinese verbal attacks with white nationalist rhetoric are also increasingly seen on social media, the woman said, adding that one of her friends received an unidentified online message telling him to "go back to China with your coronavirus."



"After Donald trump declared New York a 'major disaster area,' looting and mayhem broke out in crowded areas such as Manhattan," a Chinese student doing a masters degree in Long Island told the Global Times. "What I'm most afraid of is not an epidemic itself, but the abuse brought by racism, which is more scary."



Similar attacks were also seen in Australia on March 19 when two Chinese students at the University of Tasmania were assaulted in Melbourne, with violence and discriminatory taunts about the novel coronavirus pneumonia.



The Consulate-general of China in Melbourne strongly condemned acts of hatred against Chinese and urged local police to protect the legitimate rights of Chinese people.



There has also been abuse in some European countries. A 22-year-old Chinese student called Liu Xin studying at King's College London (KCL) shared an experience she went through at a British supermarket. "I visited Sainsbury's to stock up on food for the next week with my suitcase, and three black women burst out laughing and started taking pictures of me as I stepped out of the elevator," Liu told the Global Times on Sunday.



Mark Holgate, an Australian tutor, said he was "ashamed to be Australian" after sharing that his Chinese student had been badly injured and risked losing his eye amid rising racist attacks, media reports said.



"Our country has an ugly history of racism… the coronavirus is just another excuse that's stirring up racist violence," Holgate said in a Facebook post on February 24.



Many Chinese people studying in the Western countries who have just arrived in the host countries are in a state of depression to see how they were alienated by mainstream society due to misunderstandings and conspiracy theories around the COVID-19 outbreak.



"I spent thousands of pounds and flew thousands of miles to study here, but it is totally different to what I expected. It is very sad that we are deemed Yellow Peril here," a Chinese student studying in the UK commented on Sina Weibo after learning that a 23-year-old Singapore man of Chinese ethnicity was punched, kicked and sustained facial injuries in an attack by four local people in London.



Psychologists warn of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) for some young overseas students caused by the hate crimes and abuse during their study abroad, calling for more support, especially social and political measures.



"The psychological harm brought by discrimination over COVID-19 is for sure a noteworthy problem considering younger students' fragile ability to endure the hatred," Wang Jikun, an associate professor of psychology at East China Normal University in Shanghai, told the Global Times. Wang's university has opened a hotline for overseas Chinese students to provide support against such troubles, and she expects to see more similar support in other Western countries.

Maskaphobia triggers attacks

Face masks seem to be another fuse that ignited the hatred in some Western countries as many overseas Chinese students endured anti-Chinese mockery and hate crimes as a result of so-called "maskaphobia" in some regions.



"Many of the classmates around me believe that only sick people wear masks, and healthy people who wear them bring mass panic in the community," Huang Qiufen, a bachelor student studying in the UK, told the Global Times.



"Some universities send out emails to tell students not to wear masks. But Chinese students like me were caught in a dilemma as we all know it is necessary to wear masks to prevent ourselves from the already serious outbreak, but we also fear being targeted or attacked by some racists," said Huang.



Before the outbreak in the UK became serious, Liu Xin had already donned a mask every day. But last week when she was in an underground station in London, a man ran over and coughed at Liu, with an obvious purpose of teasing or embarrassing people who wear masks.



Liu said there was a protest against "maskaphobia" and racism against Chinese, East and South-east Asians in Trafalgar Square in London on February 16. Liu didn't participate, but she hopes such protests can help in the fight against discrimination.



Hate crimes push overseas students to stand together to protect themselves by setting up WeChat groups to warn each other, to find perpetrators who've been attacking Asians, and sometimes to recruit companions when going out to do some shopping.



Many Chinese students also joined the hashtag #JeNeSuisPasUnVirus, which translates to "I am not a virus" in French, to share their own stories, encourage the victims to speak out, and rally support online.