Chinese consulate in Los Angeles distributes medical supply to Chinese students

A representative of overseas Chinese students poses for a photo with health kit at the Chinese Embassy in Germany, in Berlin, Germany, April 2. The Chinese Embassy in Germany distributed health kits consisting of face masks, disinfection supplies and epidemic prevention manuals to the representatives of overseas Chinese students here on Thursday. File photo:Xinhua

The Consulate General of China in Los Angeles started to send out health kits, including face masks and disinfection supplies, to Chinese students living in Southern California and other states this weekend.There is also traditional Chinese medicine in the health kit, such as Lianhua-Qingwen, which has been proved effective in lessening symptoms by Chinese frontline medical experts in the battle against COVID-19 epidemic in Wuhan.The distribution of the health kits is part of efforts by the Chinese government to help safeguard the health and safety of overseas Chinese students in countries hit hard by the disease.The consulate said they had set up connection points in 41 universities and colleges in states of California, Arizona, New Mexico and Hawaii, where younger Chinese students study in grade schools could apply for the health kit as well.In order to respond to the needs of Chinese students amid the epidemic in the United States, where local residents suffered medical supply shortage, the consulate has taken active measures since February including issuing a series of consular reminders, opening emergency helplines and contributing over 50,000 masks to these students early this month.The Chinese Foreign Ministry is allocating 500,000 health kits to countries hosting overseas Chinese students, including over 11 million face masks, 500,000 epidemic prevention materials and guidelines, said Vice Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu on Thursday.