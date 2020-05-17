Fengman district in Northeast China’s Jilin dials up COVID-19 risk level to high

A woman purchases medicines at a pharmacy in Chuanying District of Jilin City, northeast China's Jilin Province, May 15, 2020. Photo: Xinhua

Fengman district in Jilin city , Northeast China's Jilin Province, has raised its COVID-19 risk level from medium to high, the city government announced on Sunday, after the district reported three new locally transmitted cases.Besides the three new cases, one elderly patient who was confirmed to be infected with COVID-19 in Jilin died Saturday due to cardiovascular and other diseases.Jilin Province detected no new imported COVID-19 cases, while two previous confirmed cases in Jilin city have recovered and were discharged from hospital on Saturday, according to the Jilin provincial health commission.By the end of Saturday, the province had recorded a total of 19 confirmed cases from overseas, and 18 of them have recovered and were discharged from hospital, with the remaining one now undergoing quarantine and medical treatment. There were 307 people who had close contact with the imported cases, and 286 have been released from medical observation.The province has recorded 125 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases with 28 still in hospital and under quarantine, and two deaths, by the end of Saturday. Two of the confirmed cases were in serious condition in the city of Jilin.The province also detected one new asymptomatic patient in Changchun, capital of Jilin Province, bringing the provincial total of asymptomatic cases to 10, six of whom are imported cases. Jilin city on Saturday removed six officials from their posts, including Li Pengfei, Party chief of Shulan, a city under the administration of Jilin city , and Liu Shijun, the deputy director of Jilin city 's health commission.The announcement came after a cluster of infections was reported in Shulan earlier in the month that later led local officials to re-impose citywide epidemic control measures to prevent further spread of the virus.Global Times