Chinese ambassador to Israel passes away due to health reasons: source

Source:Global Times Published: 2020/5/18 0:02:59

File Photo: Du Wei

China’s Ambassador to Israel Du Wei died unexpectedly on Sunday in Tel Aviv due to physical health reasons, the Global Times learned from an anonymous source.



An investigation is forthcoming, the source said.



Israel’s Foreign Ministry confirmed Du’s death with the Global Times, saying that all evidence indicates the ambassador died of natural causes.



Israeli Foreign Ministry Director Yuval Rotem spoke with the Deputy Ambassador to Israel Dai Yuming and expressed his country’s condolences, said Israeli Minister-Counsellor Ruth Zakh, in an email to the Global Times.



"The



Du, 58, was appointed ambassador to Israel in Feb. He earned a master's degree in law.



Prior to his Israel appointment, Du served as China’s ambassador to Ukraine from 2016-2019, and Deputy Director-General of the Policy Planning Department with Chinese Foreign Ministry from 2013-2016.

